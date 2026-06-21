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Manithan Deivamagalam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Manithan Deivamagalam (2026) is an emotional Tamil film that highlights the importance of kindness and humanity. With a simple yet powerful story, it shows how one person’s good actions can inspire many.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 June 2026 15:35 IST
Manithan Deivamagalam Now Available For Streaming Online: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime video

Manithan Deivamagalam (2026) has started streaming on Prime Video.

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Highlights
  • Manithan Deivamagalam shows the power of kindness
  • The film tells a simple and emotional life story
  • It focuses on humanity and doing good
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Manithan Deivamagalam (2026), which means a human can become a god, is a Tamil drama. The movie tells a story about life, kindness, and belief. The movie shows how an ordinary person, Raghavan, can do good things for people and become like a “god” in their eyes. Raghavana and his wife take a loan from Inbharaj, the follower of the MLA. They do business, and everything seems great. However, the situation turned negative when Raghavan requested the MLA for the village's improvement. The film narrates how Raghavan handles the situation and stands for his village.

When and Where to Watch Manithan Deivamagalam

Manithan Deivamagalam (2026) has started streaming on Prime Video. Paid subscribers can watch the movie without interruption.

Trailer and Plot of Manithan Deivamagalam

The trailer shows the life of Raghavan, a simple man who lives a normal life along with his wife and daughter. He always helps others without expecting anything back. Slowly, people around him start seeing him as someone special. The story becomes interesting when challenges come into his life.

Cast and Crew of Manithan Deivamagalam

The film stars K. Selvaraghavan as Raghavan; Kousalya, Mime Gopi, Sathish, and other talented actors shared the big screen. Dennis Manjunath is the director and writer of the movie.

Reception of Manithan Deivamagalam

There is a good buzz around Manithan Deivamagalam (2026), and its IMDb Rating is 7.0/10

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Further reading: Manithan Deivamagalam, imdb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
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