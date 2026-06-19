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RIL AGM 2026: JioHotstar Gets GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot and Content Commerce Features

Reliance highlighted the growth of its media ecosystem involving JioStar, Jio Studios, Network18, and JioHotstar.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 June 2026 15:10 IST
RIL AGM 2026: JioHotstar Gets GenAI Media Studio, AI Snapshot and Content Commerce Features

Photo Credit: RIL

The features aim to transform how users discover, consume, and interact with content

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Highlights
  • JioStar GenAI Media Studio aims to streamline content creation
  • Content Commerce allows users to shop directly while streaming
  • RIL said JioHotstar has surpassed one billion total downloads
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Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced several AI-powered initiatives for its media and entertainment business at the 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday. The company outlined new features for JioHotstar, including JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS), which is designed to streamline the content creation process. AI Snapshot, Content Commerce, and Multiview were also announced, with the aim of transforming how users discover, consume, and interact with content. During the annual meeting, RIL also highlighted the growth of its media ecosystem involving JioStar, Jio Studios, Network18, and JioHotstar.

JioHotstar Announcements at RIL AGM 2026

Speaking at the AGM, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani revealed JioStar GenAI Media Studio (JAMS). As per the company, it is an AI-native content production platform that aims to streamline the content creation process by empowering creators with AI tools to develop content for Indian and global audiences.

JAMS is claimed to cover every aspect of content creation, from ideation and storytelling to image generation, audio creation, video production, and finally, content workflows.

Reliance also announced a new feature for JioHotstar called AI Snapshot. It is a personalised content feature that can automatically generate customised recaps by stitching together key moments from content, forming a personalised narrative. Describing it as a “personal story engine”, the company said it will enable users to catch up on missed content without having to watch an entire programme.

Another key JioHotstar announcement is Content Commerce. It is described as a marketplace that is directly integrated into the entertainment experience. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to shop while watching content on JioHotstar without leaving the app. Reliance said that this initiative builds upon earlier experiments like Swiggy integration during the IPL season, which enabled viewers to order food while simultaneously watching the live stream.

Multiview was also announced at the RIL AGM 2026. With this feature, users can watch multiple content feeds across categories like sports, entertainment and news, simultaneously on a single screen in a side-by-side view, without having to switch between streams.

Reliance also highlighted the scale of its media business during the AGM. The company said JioHotstar averaged 451 million monthly active users during the year, while it is also claimed to have become the first Indian paid OTT platform to cross one billion downloads.

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Further reading: RIL, RIL AGM, RIL AGM 2026, Jio, JioHotstar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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