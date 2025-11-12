Technology News
Bitcoin Slips to $103,500 as Market Consolidates Amidst Mixed Global Cues

Traders stay cautious as US policy shifts and regulatory clarity drive mixed sentiment across global crypto markets.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2025 15:36 IST
Bitcoin Slips to $103,500 as Market Consolidates Amidst Mixed Global Cues

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Whale accumulation and renewed regulatory optimism offer cautious hope for a Bitcoin rebound

Highlights
  • Global traders weigh regulatory clarity and shifting US policies
  • Ethereum, XRP, and Solana extend losses as volatility cools
  • Whales continue accumulating as analysts expect a gradual recovery
Bitcoin's price hovered near the $103,500 (roughly Rs. 91.7 lakh) mark on Wednesday as the market showed signs of consolidation following a volatile start to the week. Traders continued to digest a series of macro developments, including the end of the 40-day US government shutdown and new regulatory updates shaping the future of crypto markets. Ethereum (ETH) followed a similar trajectory, falling 2.7 percent to $3,400 (roughly Rs. 3 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 91.6 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at roughly Rs. 3 lakh.

Altcoins Decline as Traders Stay Cautious Ahead of Macro Data

Most major altcoins traded lower as cautious sentiment prevailed across the global crypto market. Solana (SOL) dropped 5.1 percent to $156 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh), XRP fell 2.5 percent to $2.40 (roughly Rs. 2.13 lakh), and Binance Coin (BNB) slipped 2.3 percent to $960 (roughly Rs. 85.1 thousand). Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 3 percent to $0.17 (roughly Rs. 15.3).

According to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, Bitcoin is consolidating within a narrow range as investors look for clarity amid improving macro conditions. “Bitcoin is consolidating around the $103,300 (roughly Rs. 91.6 lakh) level, even as the U.S. moves to end its 40-day government shutdown. Despite the cautious tone, investor sentiment remains resilient with the release of the US crypto market structure bill [...] A clear breakout above $106,000 (roughly Rs. 93.9 lakh) would signal renewed bullish momentum.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said that the market is still navigating mixed cues despite modest ETF inflows. “Liquidity has returned selectively, but both institutional and retail participation remain subdued, keeping overall sentiment fragile. Ethereum is trying to defend the $3,500 (roughly Rs. 3.1 lakh) support zone, with buyers eyeing a potential move toward $4,300 (roughly Rs. 3.8 lakh) if conviction strengthens [...] For now, investors should prioritise risk management. Patience and discipline will ultimately reward those who wait for clearer confirmation on liquidity and on-chain momentum.”

The CoinDCX Research Team observed that Bitcoin's short-term pullback has pressured the overall crypto market, although broader developments suggest improving sentiment. “The overall market sentiment has turned bearish and fearful while the market capitalisation tanks below $3.5 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,10,13,000 crore). The top gainers for the day are Canton with over a 16.6 percent jump, followed by Decred by over 7.73 percent and MYX Finance by over 5.63 percent.”

The market remains in a wait-and-watch phase as investors assess the impact of the US crypto market structure bill, upcoming ETF launches, and macroeconomic indicators. If whales maintain their buying momentum and liquidity conditions stabilise, Bitcoin could attempt to break past the $106,000 resistance level before the weekend.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto in India
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
