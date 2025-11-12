Elden Ring Nightreign is getting its first DLC next month, developer FromSoftware announced Tuesday at Sony's State of Play Japan presentation. The paid DLC, called The Forsaken Hollows, will be released on December 5 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The Forsaken Hollows will add new playable characters, boss fights, among other content, to the base game.

FromSoftware announced The Forsaken Hollows at State of Play Japan show on Tuesday, showing off a trailer for the DLC, showing Nightfarers taking on new threats.

The Forsaken Hollows Details

Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows will bring two new playable characters, two new expedition boss targets, along with a new Shifting Earth event. The two new Nightfarers include the Scholar and the Undertaker, which also come with new companions.

According to FromSoftware, the Scholar character is an academic who walks the Lands Between and boasts “impressive” arcane levels. The Nightfarer gains advantage in the battlefield through observation. The Undertaker, on the other hand, is an abbess mandated to slay the Nightlord. The character leverages strength and faith abilities to send enemies to the afterlife.

Players will encounter the two new bosses from the DLC in Limveld on the night of the third day of their run. And the new Shifting Earth event will see a cavity open in the depths of Limveld, where players will find ruins and temples, sacred towers, and crystals that exude a life-draining miasma.

Players can separately purchase the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Upgrade pack to get access to The Forsaken Hollows when it launches on December 4. Pre-purchasing the DLC will also grant players an Elden Ring Nightreign digital artbook and a mini soundtrack.

In India, The Forsaken Hollows is available to buy for Rs. 700 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Elden Ring Nightreign released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on May 30. The co-op survival action game requires players in teams of up to three to work together online and survive three days and three nights in its hostile world. Nightreign sold 2.5 million copies on the day it launched and shipped over five million copies by July.