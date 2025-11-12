Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December

Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December

The Forsaken Hollows will add two new playable characters and two new bosses to Elden Ring Nightreign.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 November 2025 15:11 IST
Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

The Forsaken Hollows can be pre-purchased on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox storefronts

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Forsaken Hollows will add a new Shifting Earth event to Nightreign
  • Elden Ring Nightreign has sold over five million copies
  • The DLC is priced at Rs. 700 in India
Advertisement

Elden Ring Nightreign is getting its first DLC next month, developer FromSoftware announced Tuesday at Sony's State of Play Japan presentation. The paid DLC, called The Forsaken Hollows, will be released on December 5 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. The Forsaken Hollows will add new playable characters, boss fights, among other content, to the base game.

FromSoftware announced The Forsaken Hollows at State of Play Japan show on Tuesday, showing off a trailer for the DLC, showing Nightfarers taking on new threats.

The Forsaken Hollows Details

Elden Ring Nightreign: The Forsaken Hollows will bring two new playable characters, two new expedition boss targets, along with a new Shifting Earth event. The two new Nightfarers include the Scholar and the Undertaker, which also come with new companions.

According to FromSoftware, the Scholar character is an academic who walks the Lands Between and boasts “impressive” arcane levels. The Nightfarer gains advantage in the battlefield through observation. The Undertaker, on the other hand, is an abbess mandated to slay the Nightlord. The character leverages strength and faith abilities to send enemies to the afterlife.

Players will encounter the two new bosses from the DLC in Limveld on the night of the third day of their run. And the new Shifting Earth event will see a cavity open in the depths of Limveld, where players will find ruins and temples, sacred towers, and crystals that exude a life-draining miasma.

Players can separately purchase the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Upgrade pack to get access to The Forsaken Hollows when it launches on December 4. Pre-purchasing the DLC will also grant players an Elden Ring Nightreign digital artbook and a mini soundtrack.

In India, The Forsaken Hollows is available to buy for Rs. 700 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Elden Ring Nightreign released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on May 30. The co-op survival action game requires players in teams of up to three to work together online and survive three days and three nights in its hostile world. Nightreign sold 2.5 million copies on the day it launched and shipped over five million copies by July.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elden Ring Nightreign, Elden Ring, Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows, The Forsaken Hollows, FromSoftware, Bandai Namco, Sony, State of Play, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C

Related Stories

Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  4. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  5. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  7. Elden Ring Nightreign Is Getting Its First DLC Next Month
  8. Google Says Private AI Compute Will Keep Your Conversations With Gemini Secure
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Global Debut
  10. Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now on Sale in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Tipped to Release ChatGPT Group Chats Feature to Let Multiple Users Collaborate
  2. Bitcoin Slips to $103,500 as Market Consolidates Amidst Mixed Global Cues
  3. Google Introduces Private AI Compute for Privacy-Safe Cloud-Backed AI Processing
  4. Elden Ring Nightreign DLC, the Forsaken Hollows, Announced; Launch Set for December
  5. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
  6. Perplexity, Anthropic and Other Big AI Companies Might Have Exposed Secrets on GitHub
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price
  9. Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally
  10. OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »