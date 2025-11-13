Technology News
Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up, a new Marvel edition, aiming at the union and bond of the superheroes, is now available on Jio Hotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2025 21:23 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up unites heroes like Hulk and more.
  • The movie unite superheroes, showcasing their bond and fight against evil
  • The union is formed to stop the world from Ultron and Goblin’s evil plan
Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up is all geared up to bring the fan favourites heroes like Spidey, Iron Man, Hulk, Ms Marvel and others in the action-packed animated movie. Produced under the Marvel Studios Animation and directed by Darren Bachnyski, the film revolves around the theme where the heroes unite to stop Ultron and Goblin's evil plan. As fans were super excited for this one, to see their best superheroes come together united with teamwork and epic battles, here's everything you need to know.

When and Where to Watch Marvel Spidey and Iron Man?

The superhero cult classic Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up is now streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up starts with an electrifying crossover where Iron Man and Spidey come together as a joint force with other Avengers, in order to save the city from Ultron and Green Goblin's destructive alliance.

The movie has some illustrious animation, with high-tech action and humour, as the trailer shows the friendship and bond among the superheroes to fight these forces. So, this powerful team of superheroes comes together united to stop the villains and plans to control all the machines and deadly forces. This is an epic Marvel adventure of all time.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Darren Bachnyski and Mitchell Stookey and written by Bart Jenett, it stars Alkaio Thiele, Mason Blomberg, Cruz Flateau and many others.

Reception

The adventure and action-based Marvel movie Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up, based on the union of superheroes, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar, this one has an IMDB rating of 5.4/10.

Further reading: Marvel Spidey, iron man, Hulk, JioHotstar, animation, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
