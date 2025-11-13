Dímelo Bajito (Tell Me Softly) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Denis Rovira van Boekholt and scripted by Jaime Vaca (Élite), it begins Mercedes Ron's Tell Me trilogy after she scored a hit with the Culpables series. The movie centres on Kamila “Kami” Hamilton (Alicia Falcó), whose idyllic world falls apart after the Di Bianco brothers, Thiago (Fernando Lindez) and Taylor (Diego Vidales), move back to town after a seven-year absence. Unlike Culpables, this one looks at longing and heartache and emotional growth with a genuine warmth.

When and Where to Watch

Dímelo Bajito (Tell Me Softly) will release this December 12, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video.

Trailer and Plot

The first trailer for Dímelo Bajito is looking like a spectacular and romantic journey. It centers on Kamila “Kami” Hamilton (Alicia Falcó), whose ideal life starts to crumble with the arrival of the Di Bianco brothers, Thiago (Fernando Lindez) and Taylor (Diego Vidales), seven years later. Formerly bound by first love and loyalty, their return awakens buried feelings — and heartache. Packed with love, fierce competition, and discovery, the film tantalizes fans with a passionate love triangle as intense as anything seen in Mercedes Ron's Culpables trilogy.

Cast and Crew

The cast is young and vibrant, with a good mix of some experienced actors such as Alicia Falcó as Kamila Hamilton, Fernando Lindez in the role of Thiago Di Bianco, and Diego Vidales playing Taylor Di Bianco. The supporting cast includes Celia Freijeiro, Patricia Vico, Andrés Velencoso, Eve Ryan, and Jan Buxaderas. Directed by Denis Rovira van Boekholt and written by Jaime Vaca, whose credits include Élite, the film is produced by Borja Pena and Emma Lustres from Vaca Films, producers of Sky High and Infiesto.

Reception and Expectations

Even though the film hasn't come out and has so far received an IMDb rating of Not yet rated, fans of Mercedes Ron's books are eagerly awaiting to watch it.