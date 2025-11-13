Technology News
English Edition

Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Film

Wicked is an American musical fantasy film that is now streaming on digital screens. The film follows the bond between two witches, both perceived differently.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2025 16:59 IST
Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Film

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Wicked Now Streaming on The Peacock Hub.

Highlights
  • Wicked is an American Fantasy Musical Film
  • It stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey in the role
  • Streaming now, only on The Peacock Hub, at JioHotstar
Directed by Jon Mu. Cho, Wicked is an American Musical Fantasy Film that is now streaming on digital screens for viewers. The plot revolves around the friendship of Elphaba, a green colored witch, and Galinda, a young and popular girl, who meet at Shiz University, in the land of Oz. As they bond together, their friendship is put at stake, where a series of events leads Elphaba to be perceived as a wicked witch, while the other as truly good.

When and Where to Watch Wicked

The film is available to stream on The Peacock Hub at JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wicked

This American fantasy film follows Elphaba (Played by Cynthia Erivo), who has been demeaned due to her green colored skin. As she steps into Shiz University, she bonds with Galinda (Played by Ariana Grande), a popular girl, and the duo collectively begin sharing experiences and learn about the corrupted Wizard. Soon, Elphaba raises her voice against the cruelty to animals and becomes a victim of the political turmoil. Also, a series of personal events soon frames her as a Wicked witch, while Galinda remains the good one. The film further explores themes of propaganda, prejudice, and friendship.

Cast and Crew of Wicked

Written by Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox, and Gregory Maguire, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey in the prominent roles, supported by Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and more. The cinematography has been done by Alice Brooks.

Reception of Wicked

The film was theatrically released on Nov. 22nd, 2024, and received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of Wicked is 7.4/10.

