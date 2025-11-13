OnePlus 15 was launched in India on Thursday as the Chinese smartphone maker's new flagship smartphone. The flagship handset succeeds the OnePlus 13. Its unveiling in India comes weeks after the phone was launched in China with similar features. The new OnePlus 15 is India's first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC smartphone. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with up to 165Hz of refresh rate. It packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with wired and wireless fast charging support. The OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, which allows users to record up to 8K resolution videos. It will be available in India via Amazon and the company's online store.

OnePlus 15 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15 price in India is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB onboard storage, is priced at Rs. 79,999. However, customers can purchase the new flagship with a discount of Rs. 4,000 with the HDFC Bank offer, taking the effective price of the base variant to Rs. 68,999.

The flagship handset will go on sale in India today at 8pm IST. It will be available via the company's online store and Amazon. The company will offer the OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 15 is a dual-SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, minimum 1Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, and 450 ppi pixel density. It supports the Sun Display technology, which helps users view the screen in direct sunlight. The screen also features Eye Comfort for Gaming, Motion Cues, Eye Comfort Reminders, and Reduce White Point. Moreover, the phone features 1.15 mm-thick bezels.

Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset powers the OnePlus 15. The SoC is paired with an Adreno 840 GPU, G2 Wi-Fi chip, and a Touch Response chip. The chip delivers a peak clock speed of 4.608GHz. It also ships with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. To maintain the thermals, the OnePlus 15 features a 5,731 sq mm 3D vapour chamber as part of the 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling system. It also ships with various artificial intelligence features, like Plus Mind, Google's Gemini AI, AI Recorder, AI Portrait Glow, AI Scan, and AI PlayLab.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 carries a triple rear camera setup, powered by the tech firm's proprietary DetailMax Image Engine. It features a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX906 primary camera with 24mm focal length, autofocus, and an 84-degree field of view. The phone also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) Samsung JN5 telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 7x optical quality zoom capabilities, along with an 80mm focal length, 30-degree field of view, and autofocus. Lastly, the OnePlus 15 also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) OV50D ultrawide camera with a 116-degree field of view, autofocus, and 16mm focal length.

On the front, the OnePlus 15 is equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) Sony IMX709 selfie camera with a 21mm focal length. The rear cameras on the new OnePlus handset are capable of recording 8K resolution videos at 30fps and 4K resolution videos at up to 120fps. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera can shoot 4K videos at up to 60fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focusing sensor, a spectral sensor, a barometer, and an IR blaster. The OnePlus 15 also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. For security, the handset gets an in-display ultrasound fingerprint scanner. It is claimed to be IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K rated for dust and water resistance.

It packs a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired and 50W AirVOOC wireless fast charging support. The company claims that its battery can be fully charged from 0 percent in about 39 minutes. The Infinite Black and Ultra Violet colour options measure 161.4x76.7x82mm in dimensions, and weigh about 215g. However, the Sand Storm colourway is slightly thinner and lighter, measuring 81mm in thickness and weighing about 211g.