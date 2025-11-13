Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year

Microsoft is offering students free access to its 365 Personal subscription with Copilot, taking a page out of Google, OpenAI, and Perplexity's book. The Redmond-based tech giant typically offers college students three months of free trial to the Microsoft 365 Personal plan, after which they pay a discounted monthly fee to continue the services. However, with the ongoing offer, the company is handing out access to its productivity apps and premium Copilot features for 12 months straight. However, it is a limited-time offer and is available only in select regions.

Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Free Subscription: Details and Availability

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the tech giant announced the new offer for all college students. This means, anyone who has passed high school and has started their undergraduate or postgraduate degree is eligible to avail this offer. However, those not enrolled in a degree course from a registered institution will not be able to take advantage of this.

Additionally, it is a limited-time deal. Microsoft's offer page is live here, and students can claim the 12-month free subscription right away. But, it will not be possible to claim the deal after November 30, which is the last date.

Microsoft 365 Personal Plan: Benefits

According to the company, the Microsoft 365 Personal plan can only be used by a single individual and is not meant to be shared among others. The services can be accessed on up to five devices simultaneously, making it easy for students to have it enabled on their PCs, phones, and tablets. The plan supports all of these devices.

Coming to features, the company's entire 365 suite of productivity apps, including Outlook, Teams, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint, OneDrive, and more, are offered with all the premium features. Additionally, these platforms will all feature the Copilot sidebar as an extra AI layer. The plan also unlocks new features in the Copilot app, such as Deep research, Podcasts, and Vision. Students will also get higher limits on all the basic capabilities.

Additionally, this subscription tier also opens up the image and video tools in Copilot, allowing users to experience the full multimodal experience across the Microsoft 365 suite. The company also offers 1TB of cloud storage across Outlook and OneDrive.

Do note, the free student plan is currently only available in Canada, the UK, and the US.

