Thekedari: The Blood Papers Now Streaming Online: Everthing You Need to Know

The Thekedari: The Blood Papers is a story comes blowing in—and it's a whopper of a story about bravery, betrayal, and fighting back for what's right. This Rajasthani film, directed by Dr. Rajiv Kumar, goes right through the heart of a system that is corrupt and looks at the emotional struggle of those who have lost everything but still manage to rise up and fight it out. Anchored by bruising intensity, raw emotion, and a central character that cuts through you with her unwinnable bravery, the film seizes the viewer to their core.

When and Where to Watch Thekedari: The Blood Papers

Thekedari: The Blood Papers streams now on the Chaupal App. Viewers can stream it at any time with a Chaupal subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Thekedari: The Blood Papers

The official trailer introduces a world where silence is perilous, and the truth comes with a price. It follows characters devastated by injustice whose efforts set off a battle against a corrupt order. In ferocious battles, through shared sacrifices and on emotional journeys, the movie exposes everyday people being transformed into individuals of superhuman courage. And the truth, betrayal, and courage story gets richer with every high-stakes minute.

Cast and Crew: Thekedari: The Blood Papers

The movie, being directed by Dr Rajiv Kumar and BGHS Productions, has a powerful ensemble cast like Rohan Singh and Diksha Maan, among others. Each department adds to the emotive and visual quality of the film, with DOP Ravinder Kaswan, executive producer Kamini Ladha, editor Akansha Gour, and a music track by Sidhant Mathur.

Reception of Thekedari: The Blood Papers

The film, released theatrically on June 13, 2025, gained good publicity in Rajasthan and Haryana. This film is rated 7.7/10 on IMDb.