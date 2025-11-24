Sarah Snook Leads a Gripping Mystery in All Her Fault, Now Streaming on JioHotstar

All Her Fault, an edge-of-your-seat, tearjerker mini-series created by Megan Gallagher, is now streaming. It starts with a mother who goes to collect her daughter from a playdate only to be thrust into a nightmare of confusion, horrific discovery, and jaw-dropping revelations. The one-hour series delves into how that lethal mistake reverberates through the families, those involved, and the law of men and the law of the land. With solid storytelling, good performances, and consistent urgency to its pace, it keeps viewers interested from the start until the end.

When and Where to Watch All Her Fault

All Her Fault is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in The Peacock Hub. Viewers will need a subscription to watch all episodes online.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows Marissa Irvine's horror after she arrives at 1800 Crescent Hollow to pick up her son Milo, who is missing and unknown to the neighborhood inhabitants. With the help of a detective and an ally, she discovers ugly truths and concealed motives. Increasing tension and emotional depth make the series a fast read for thriller fans.

Cast and Crew

All Her Fault is directed by Minkie Spiro and co-directed by Kate Dennis. The show features a strong ensemble cast that includes Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, Duke McCloud plays Milo, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Jake Lacy, and several other notable performers. The music, by Jeff Beal, amplifies the emotional pitch and deepens the already tense pulse of the series.

Reception

All Her Fault was released on November 6, 2025, and became a huge hit with critics as well as people. It was last rated 7.6/10 on IMDb.