MasterChef India, the biggest reality cooking show in the country, is returning with a brand-new season soon. Season 2 on Sony Liv (Season 8 overall) will see judges Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar reuniting to seek the next big home cook, who will get to showcase their talents in front of millions and win a cash prize. Interested folks can now register to audition for the show through the Sony Liv app — available on Android and iOS. The in-built form can be accessed from the home page itself by sliding along the featured programs, and is accessible in both English and Hindi. For now, it seems like this is the only way to access it since entering the query in the search bar didn't yield any results.

“Whether you are a home cook or someone who simply loves experimenting in the kitchen, MasterChef India welcomes everyone with a passion for food. So, get ready to whip up something extraordinary and make your mark in the culinary world!”, the press release reads. Make sure you go through the ‘Terms & Conditions' page which mentions that the Digital Auditions will be conducted from July 4 to July 22. There will be four main rounds to the audition process, with Level 1 simply demanding applicants to bring a pre-cooked dish, which upon completion would progress them further in the ranks, where they'll be asked to be present at any specified location — Mumbai, Delhi, or Kolkata. By the fourth round, 50 participants will have been shortlisted to cook before an actual panel of experts or chefs. Participants get only one shot at auditioning, and will understandably be asked to hand in important documents for verification purposes.

Sony has also released a new MasterChef India filter on Instagram, which overlays a branded apron onto your photo. While the idea behind this appears to be purely promotional, both the press release and the promo trailer suggest that tagging @masterchefindiaofficial and @sonylivindia would help in ‘narrowing our search for the next MasterChef.' Either way, it would be a great opportunity for any Indian home cook to learn from renowned chefs and receive valuable guidance — appearing on TV and winning is the cherry on top that most will hope for.

Earlier this year, MasterChef returned with its seventh season overall, but first season on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv, after the platform won the rights to produce the series. The reality competition series returned following a three-year hiatus, with a 61-episode run airing from January to March. A total of 16 contestants were picked for the main show, with Assam-based Nayanjyoti Saikia finally lifting the trophy. Renowned Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor was responsible for the final challenge and judging of the dishes.

Currently, there is no premiere date for the next season of MasterChef India.

