Technology News
English Edition

Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

The adult comedy franchise Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, brings the old cast together with the reverse Masti.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 17:06 IST
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Mastiii 4 is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mastiii 4 reunites the old cast in a chaotic, hilarious adult comedy
  • The plot follows the reverse Masti in this one, as the wife has an affair
  • Packed with bigger chaos and laughs, the movie hits theatre this November
Advertisement

Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, the movie is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025. Now ahead of official release date, the OTT streaming details of the movie has been tipped online. The story revolves around the three protagonists always somehow being anguished with each other, it's when they come together to break free from their monotonous life. The following are the movie details you would like to know.

When and Where to Watch Mastiii 4?

Mastiii 4 is reported to be available for streaming in January 2026. The report further highlights that the movie might be avialable on ZEE5 platform. More importantly, it is reported that the movie might land on the OTT platform on January 16, 2026. 

Official Trailer and Plot

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and with its trademark comedy, energetic music and cinematography, Mastiii 4 brings back the comedy and music. The plot revolves around the three friends who are always annoyed with each other coming together to bring a new taste to their ordinary life. This one involves a high-stakes situation involving criminals and chaos. This is a reverse masti here, in which their wives are having an affair, which is what they think, leading to a hilarious game of chicken between them.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Milap Zaveri. The movie stars Ritiesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, with many others.

Reception

Mastiii 4 brings back the same main cast of Ritiesh, Aftab and Vivek. The movie will be released on November 21, 2025 in theatres. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Masti 4, comedy movie, OTT release, ZEE5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  3. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  4. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  6. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  7. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo V50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Here's When It Might Arrive
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Launched With Dimensity 8450 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Alongside Reno 15: Price, Features
  2. Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Vivo S50 Series Launch Timeline Confirmed: Check Expected Features, Specifications
  4. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  5. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  6. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  8. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  9. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  10. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »