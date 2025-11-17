Mastiii 4 OTT Release Date Tipped Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Mastiii 4, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani, the movie is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2025. Now ahead of official release date, the OTT streaming details of the movie has been tipped online. The story revolves around the three protagonists always somehow being anguished with each other, it's when they come together to break free from their monotonous life. The following are the movie details you would like to know.

When and Where to Watch Mastiii 4?

Mastiii 4 is reported to be available for streaming in January 2026. The report further highlights that the movie might be avialable on ZEE5 platform. More importantly, it is reported that the movie might land on the OTT platform on January 16, 2026.

Official Trailer and Plot

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, and with its trademark comedy, energetic music and cinematography, Mastiii 4 brings back the comedy and music. The plot revolves around the three friends who are always annoyed with each other coming together to bring a new taste to their ordinary life. This one involves a high-stakes situation involving criminals and chaos. This is a reverse masti here, in which their wives are having an affair, which is what they think, leading to a hilarious game of chicken between them.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Milap Zaveri. The movie stars Ritiesh Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, with many others.

Reception

Mastiii 4 brings back the same main cast of Ritiesh, Aftab and Vivek. The movie will be released on November 21, 2025 in theatres. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.