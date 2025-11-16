Kate Winslet makes her directorial debut with Goodbye June --- a new family that is a mix of humour with some melodrama. The theme of the film is set during the holiday time, and it stars Kate, alongside Toni Collette, John Flynn and others. The movie will be released in theatres on December 12, and it will make its OTT debut on Netflix on December 24, right before Christmas. Here is everything you need to know about the plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Goodbye June

Official Trailer and Plot

Goodbye June is a comedy drama about the four adult siblings, and their father's messy dynamics come to a change during the holiday season, when their mother June is diagnosed with a health condition.While there is a huge potential loss, the family is in a chaotic situation, but their mother, who instead takes a witty way of leading her life, on her own terms.

Cast and Crew

Kate Winslet is set on her directorial debut in this one, while Joe Anders writes the story, and the movie's cast involves Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Stephen Merchant, and others.

Reception

Goodbye June marks the first directorial debut of Kate Winslet, follows the story of an unhinged family that comes together after a potential loss. As of now, there is no IMDB rating available.