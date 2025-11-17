Technology News
English Edition

Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December

F1: The Movie, after a successful run at the box office, is now set for its OTT release in December on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 16:36 IST
Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December

Photo Credit: Prime Video

F1: The Movie is Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Brad Pitt plays the role of Sonny, It's when due to a tragic incident.
  • He meets his old friend who reaches out to guide his APXG team.
  • Sonny trains a teammate under intense Formula 1 pressure.
Advertisement

Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama The Movie, which was released in theatres on the June 27, 2025, was a massive success; it made US$144 million worldwide during the first week. The movie is Apple's theatrical debut so far. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. The film brings together the two best director Joseph Kosinski and the veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch F1: The Movie?

The movie was earlier available for rent on popoular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow, and more. However, a leak suggest that the movie might finally be available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. The movie is scheduled to be available starting from December 12, 2025 on both platforms. That being said, there is no official confirmation for the same, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt. 

Official Trailer and Plot of F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie shows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who was a former Formula 1 star, but somehow his rising career is halted after an unfortunate incident. As years pass, he is approached by his old friend Ruben Cervantes, who is running a struggling APXGP team. Here in Ruben requests Sonny to train his teammate and a young driver, Joshua, instead of putting him behind the wheel. Reluctant at first, but Sonny still reunites with Ruben and guides mentors to rebuild the team's reputation and guides the rookie through the pressure of Formula 1.

Cast and Crew of F1: The Movie

Directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and many others.

F1: The Movie Reception

F1: The Movie is Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama. The movie made huge numbers at the box office, and it will make its OTT debut on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, it has an IMDB rating of 7.7/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: F1, OTT release, AppleTV, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?

Related Stories

Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro First Impressions
  2. Poco F8 Series Will Be Launched Globally on This Date
  3. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  5. Why Elon Musk, Google and Amazon Want to Make Space AI's Next Frontier
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  7. Here's When the Nothing Phone 3a Lite Will Launch in India
  8. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  9. Indian Enterprises Increasingly Adopting AI for Internal Workflows: EY
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at New Design, Head Gestures Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Brad Pitt's F1: The Movie To Stream on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video This December
  2. AI in Space: Why Elon Musk, Google, and Amazon Want to Make It the Next Frontier?
  3. Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Commences in the US Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  5. Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Leak Hints at Refreshed Design, Head Gestures Feature
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: Here’s How Much it Might Cost
  8. India Begins AI Adoption: 47 Percent of Enterprises Use AI for Multiple Use Cases, Says EY
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Date Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Draws Flak Over Alleged GenAI Use as Steam Player Count Underwhelms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »