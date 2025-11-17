Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama The Movie, which was released in theatres on the June 27, 2025, was a massive success; it made US$144 million worldwide during the first week. The movie is Apple's theatrical debut so far. As of now, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. The film brings together the two best director Joseph Kosinski and the veteran producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch F1: The Movie?

The movie was earlier available for rent on popoular OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, BookMyShow, and more. However, a leak suggest that the movie might finally be available for streaming on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. The movie is scheduled to be available starting from December 12, 2025 on both platforms. That being said, there is no official confirmation for the same, so we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

Official Trailer and Plot of F1: The Movie

F1: The Movie shows Brad Pitt as Sonny Hayes, who was a former Formula 1 star, but somehow his rising career is halted after an unfortunate incident. As years pass, he is approached by his old friend Ruben Cervantes, who is running a struggling APXGP team. Here in Ruben requests Sonny to train his teammate and a young driver, Joshua, instead of putting him behind the wheel. Reluctant at first, but Sonny still reunites with Ruben and guides mentors to rebuild the team's reputation and guides the rookie through the pressure of Formula 1.

Cast and Crew of F1: The Movie

Directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski, the movie stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris and many others.

F1: The Movie Reception

F1: The Movie is Brad Pitt's high-octane racing drama. The movie made huge numbers at the box office, and it will make its OTT debut on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, it has an IMDB rating of 7.7/10.