Following the success of Raktabeej (2023), the nail-biting political thriller retains with a sequel --- Raktabeej 2. It is created by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. The follow-up to the 2023 film explores themes of fear, secret agendas, and escalating power struggles between India and Bangladesh. While Bengal tries to come to terms with the Santipur blasts, another debilitating terror attack leaves the state in disarray. IG Pankaj Sinha has to find the truth before it's too late and stop a silent war.

When and Where to Watch Raktabeej 2

Raktabeej 2 will release on November 28, 2025, on ZEE5. The series is available to watch on the ZEE5 app and its website with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Raktabeej 2

The Raktabeej 2 trailer provides a sinister and arresting look at Bengal's newest danger after terrorist acts, not just from New Delhi but all the way to Bangkok. IG Pankaj Sinha rushes to halt Munir Alam's dangerous scheme and discovers political secrets, hidden connections, and shocking revelations. The movie offers up high-octane political drama, white-knuckle action, and edge-of-your-seat investigation. A perfect concoction of thrill, drama, and action, Raktabeej 2 is a thriller that you cannot afford to miss.

Cast and Crew of Raktabeej 2

Raktabeej stars Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Ananya Banerjee, and Satyam Bhattacharya in notable roled. It is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee and written by Zinia Sen and Sarbari Ghoshal, with Windows Production producing this ensemble cast that places plausibility at the heart of its performance in a nail-biting political thriller.

Reception of Raktabeej 2

Raktabeej 2 has been creating a good buzz since it hit the theatres, not least because part one was already such a huge success. The film has a 6.6/10 on IMDb.