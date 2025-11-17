Bison: Kaalamaadan is a Tamil sports action film that has been written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. After making a sensation at the box office, the film is set to land on the digital screens shortly. The film follows the inspiring journey of a young, talented man who comes from a village in Tamil Nadu and belongs to a marginalized caste. However, his journey towards becoming a National Kabaddi Player is hindered due to caste rivalries, violence, and family conflicts.

When and Where to Watch Bison Kaalamaadan

The film is confirmed to be available on Netflix, starting from November 21, 2025. It will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bison Kaalamaadan

Inspired by the life of Manathi Ganesan, the film follows a young and talented man named Kittan Veluswamy (Played by Dhruv Vikram), who belongs to a socially oppressed caste, wherein he faces caste barriers and violence to reach his goals. While his father rages against him playing Kabaddi, Kandeeban, a PE teacher, assesses his capability and passion towards the sport and decides to mentor him further. Soon, as he begins to train, Kittan's aggression and pain are showcased in the Kabaddi Court, and Bison becomes his symbol. His journey will explore struggles, intense emotions, and caste rivalries while navigating his way towards becoming a national-level Kabaddi Player.

Cast and Crew of Bison Kaalamaadan

Bison: Kaalamaadan features Dhruv Vikram in the lead role, accompanied by Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Nivas K. Prasanna, while Ezhil Arasu K. has done the cinematography.

Reception of Bison: Kaalamaadan

The film was theatrically released on October 17, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The film's IMDb rating is 8.3/10.