In India's fast-growing audio market, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones under Rs. 5,000 have become one of the most competitive and value-driven categories. What was once a segment limited to basic wireless earbuds has evolved to include impressive features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial audio, long-lasting batteries, and even dual-device connectivity. Today, users can find earphones that balance style, comfort, and performance without stretching their budgets.

This curated list highlights some of the best options currently available, each bringing its own strengths to the table. The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro impresses with powerful ANC and dual drivers, while the Sony WF-C510 delivers balanced audio and long battery life. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro appeal to bass lovers seeking long hours of playback, and the Redmi Buds 6 combine spatial sound with a stylish, lightweight design. For those prioritising durability and crisp calls, the JBL Wave Beam 2 rounds off the list as a reliable all-rounder under Rs. 5,000.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro

The Realme Buds Air 6 Pro, launched alongside the Realme GT 6, are a feature-packed pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones priced at Rs. 4,999. They feature an in-ear design that ensures comfort even during long listening sessions, while the compact charging case is easy to carry but prone to smudges. The earbuds are IP55-rated for dust and splash resistance and come with a 460mAh charging case battery that helps deliver up to 40 hours of playback.

Powered by 11mm bass drivers and 6mm micro-planar tweeters, the Buds Air 6 Pro produce clear, dynamic sound with rich bass and balanced mids and highs. The Realme Link app allows users to adjust EQ settings, customise touch controls, and access options like noise cancellation, transparency, dual-device pairing, and the MindFlow mode for ambient sounds. The triple-microphone system ensures clear call quality, while Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity supports stable pairing and minimal latency.

In performance, the Buds Air 6 Pro deliver strong ANC, immersive Spatial Audio, and reliable battery life of 6 to 10 hours, depending on mode and codec use. While LDAC connectivity can weaken at a distance, overall sound and stability remain excellent. They stand out as one of the best TWS options under Rs. 5,000, offering an impressive blend of performance, design, and value.

Realme Buds Air 6 Pro - Key Features

Price: Rs. 4,999 in India

Design: In-ear fit, glossy case, IP55-rated earbuds

Drivers: 11mm bass driver + 6mm planar tweeter

Audio: Up to 50dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, Golden Sound tuning

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, dual-device pairing, LDAC/AAC/SBC codecs

Battery: Up to 10 hours per charge, 40 hours with case (USB Type-C)

App Support: Realme Link for EQ, gestures, ANC, and MindFlow mode

Extras: In-ear detection, game mode, triple-mic system for clear calls

Colours: Silver Blue, Titanium Twilight

Sony WF-C510

The Sony WF-C510 true wireless earphones focus on practicality and everyday usability rather than premium frills. Compact and lightweight, they feature an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, making them ideal for commuting or workouts. Their physical button controls offer a tactile alternative to touch gestures, while the matte finish across four colour options gives them a subtle, understated look. The pill-shaped charging case is easy to carry, sturdy, and adds convenience with its simple LED indicator and USB Type-C port.

Sound performance is where these earphones truly shine. Equipped with 6mm drivers, the WF-C510 delivers a clean, lively audio profile with a decent punch of bass. The Sony Sound Connect app enhances the experience with a five-band equaliser, custom presets, and the DSEE feature, which refines compressed audio for better detail. Support for 360 Reality Audio and multipoint Bluetooth 5.3 ensures versatility, while Ambient Sound mode helps users stay aware of their surroundings when needed. The fit offers sufficient passive noise isolation, keeping distractions at bay even without active noise cancellation.

Where the Sony WF-C510 truly distinguishes itself is in endurance and everyday reliability. The earbuds can last up to 11 hours on a single charge, with the charging case extending total playback to around 22 hours, enough to get through long workdays or travel. A five-minute quick charge adds an extra hour of listening, making them convenient for users on the go. Though they lack ANC and high-end audio codecs, the WF-C510's well-balanced sound, DSEE enhancement, and secure fit make them a dependable daily companion, especially at Rs. 4,990.

Sony WF-C510 - Key Features

Price: Rs. 4,990 in India

Drivers: 6 mm dynamic drivers

Audio: Supports Sony DSEE enhancement, 360 Reality Audio, custom EQ presets

Controls: Physical buttons for playback, volume, and Ambient Sound mode

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 11 hrs (earbuds), 22 hrs total with case, 5-min charge = ~1 hr playback

Companion App: Sony Sound Connect for EQ, DSEE, and customisation

Water Resistance: IPX4 (splash and sweat resistant)

Extras: Ambient Sound mode, Clear Bass slider, USB Type-C charging

Colours: Black, Blue, Yellow, White

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro debuted alongside the OnePlus Nord 4 as an affordable yet stylish addition to OnePlus's TWS lineup, priced at Rs. 3,299. With an in-ear fit, silicone tips, and a lightweight build, they ensure all-day comfort. The earbuds feature an IP55 rating for dust and splash protection and come housed in a sleek, dual-tone charging case. They promise up to 49dB of active noise cancellation (ANC), support for dual-device pairing, and intuitive touch controls for ease of use.

Equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, the Nord Buds 3 Pro deliver a bold, bass-forward audio profile suited to energetic music genres. Users can personalise their sound through the Hey Melody app, which offers EQ presets like Balanced, Serenade, and Bass, as well as adjustable ANC levels and a low-latency Game Mode. While the bass is powerful and immersive, the mids and highs can occasionally feel subdued. Call clarity remains solid, with the three-microphone system performing reliably even in moderately noisy surroundings.

Battery life is one of the Nord Buds 3 Pro's biggest strengths. They deliver up to 44 hours of total playback time, including 12 hours on the earbuds alone and about 6 hours with ANC on Max. Fast charging adds convenience, offering 11 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. With seamless Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pair support, and consistent performance, these earbuds make an excellent choice for users seeking long-lasting, bass-driven wireless audio on a budget.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro - Key Features

Price: Rs. 3,299 in India

Design: In-ear fit, dual-tone case, IP55-rated earbuds

Drivers: 12.4mm dynamic drivers

Audio: Up to 49dB ANC, BassWave mode, custom EQ presets

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, Google Fast Pair

Battery: Up to 12 hrs (buds), 44 hrs total, 10-min fast charge = 11 hrs

App Support: Hey Melody app for ANC, EQ, and gesture control

Extras: Triple-mic setup, Game Mode, LED indicator, touch controls

Colours: Soft Jade, Starry Black

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6, launched in India alongside the Redmi Note 14 5G series, position themselves as an affordable TWS option at Rs. 2,999. Compact and IP54-rated, they feature a lightweight in-ear design with touch controls and a stylish case that includes a glowing flow LED for battery indication. While not the most comfortable for extended wear, they provide a secure fit and intuitive controls. The companion Xiaomi Earbuds app offers an accessible interface for managing ANC, EQ settings, and gesture customisation, as well as a unique camera shutter function when connected to a single device.

Inside, the earbuds house dual drivers comprising a 12.4mm titanium diaphragm and a 5.5mm ceramic unit, delivering fairly balanced sound with solid bass and spatial depth. The 360-degree spatial audio mode enhances immersion, though it slightly reduces battery life. Hybrid active noise cancellation performs well for indoor and casual outdoor use, effectively muting background hums, while the transparency mode offers two levels to help users stay aware of their surroundings. Call quality is serviceable, but the dual-device connectivity suffers from inconsistent switching and playback interruptions, which dampen the overall experience.

In everyday use, the Redmi Buds 6 prove to be reliable companions for casual listeners. They handle music, calls, and commuting well, offering a practical blend of performance and comfort. On a single charge, the earbuds last close to nine hours without ANC, and the case pushes total playback to around 42 hours. With ANC enabled, playback drops to about five and a half hours, though a 10-minute quick charge provides four additional hours of listening. Connectivity can occasionally falter when switching between two devices, but it remains stable with single-device use. At Rs. 2,999, the Redmi Buds 6 deliver respectable ANC, good sound, and solid functionality, making them a smart, value-for-money option in the affordable TWS segment.

Redmi Buds 6 - Key Features

Price: Rs. 2,999 in India

Drivers: 12.4mm titanium diaphragm + 5.5mm ceramic drivers

Audio: Up to 49dB hybrid ANC, 360° spatial audio, custom EQ presets

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, remote camera shutter

Battery: Up to 10 hrs (earbuds), 42 hrs total with case, 10-min charge = 4 hrs playback

Companion App: Xiaomi Earbuds for ANC control, EQ tuning, gestures

Controls: Touch gestures for playback, volume, and mode switching

Build: IP54-rated earbuds for dust and splash resistance

Extras: Transparency mode (two presets), flow LED indicator, USB Type-C charging

Colours: Ivy Green, Spectre Black, Titan White

Honourable Mention - JBL Wave Beam 2

The JBL Wave Beam 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come equipped with 8mm dynamic drivers, delivering balanced sound with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and Smart Ambient mode for enhanced environmental awareness. They feature a quad-microphone setup that ensures clear voice calls and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with multi-point pairing, allowing users to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. The earphones also support Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, making them convenient to use across different platforms.

Designed for durability and everyday use, the JBL Wave Beam 2 earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the charging case is IPX2-rated. They offer up to 40 hours of total playback time, including the 50mAh battery in each earbud and the 550mAh cell in the case. Users can also customise sound settings and controls through the JBL Headphones app. Available in black, blue, pink, and white colour options, the JBL Wave Beam 2 are priced at Rs. 3,999 in India, making them a strong choice for anyone looking for reliable budget TWS earphones under Rs. 5,000.

JBL Wave Beam 2 - Key Features