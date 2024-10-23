Snapdragon 8 Elite — Qualcomm's latest high-end mobile processor — was unveiled at the company's annual Snapdragon Summit on Monday. Upcoming flagship Android smartphones from several manufacturers are expected to arrive in the coming months with the new processor, and the chipmaker has touted new performance and efficiency improvements delivered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The new naming scheme aligns the flagship smartphone chip branding with the company's Snapdragon X Elite that was launched earlier this year for laptops that offer support for AI features.

This year, Qualcomm has made some significant upgrades to its flagship chipset, such as the exclusion of efficiency cores on the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The new chip is also built on TSMC's second-generation 3nm process technology, which allows chipmakers to deliver better performance alongside improved efficiency. Smartphone makers will also be able to offer longer software support for handsets equipped by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, according to Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 8 Elite: Top 10 Things to Know About the New Chipset