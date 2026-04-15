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Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Plot, Cast and What to Expect

Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 has premiered on Netflix, bringing back its thrilling mix of strategy, deception and suspense.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 April 2026 19:14 IST
Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Plot, Cast and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Netflix

Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 is landing on April 15, 2026.

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Highlights
  • Season 2 of Million Dollar Secrets premieres on Netflix on April 15
  • The show blends strategy, deception and psychological mind games
  • One contestant hides $1 million while others try to uncover their
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Million Dollar Secrets is set to run on the OTT platform. Here it is after it took forever, almost a year. The first season was on Netflix, and yet again, it is on the same platform. The first three episodes have been released. The show has a lot in it such as strategy and deception with many twists. It has been created by Glenn Hugill. Peter Serafinowicz has hosted the series. One contestant holds an amount of million dollar whereas the others will uncover the identity of such contestant. The plot is quite suspenseful and will have you hooked till the end as there are mind games in it with a lot of manipulation.

When and Where to Watch

Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 is landing on April 15, 2026, on Netflix on this Wednesday.

Trailer and Plot

The plot of the show is very simple. Each contestant is going to have a million dollar prize and the rest of the contestants will plan their game to know the identity of that person. They are going to play manipulations strategically. It becomes really hard for the contestants to reveal the identity of that person. Also it becomes difficult for that one contestant to hide the prize money with him. If the contestants are not able to find that one person they loose the game. If the any of the contestant finds that amount he wins the game.

Cast and Crew

Million Dollar has been created by Glenn Hugill. It has been hosted by Peter Serafinowicz. Contestants are participating in it. Charles Wachter is the producer and the show has been under the banner of Wheelhouse Entertainment.

Reception

Million Dollar Secrets have been loved by the viewers and this time it has come with some more twists. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6.

 

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Further reading: Million Dollar Secrets Season 2, netflix, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Plot, Cast and What to Expect
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