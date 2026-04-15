Red Magic 11 Pro series, which includes the Red Magic 11 Pro and the Red Magic 11 Pro+, was launched in China in October last year. Later, in the same, the standard model was unveiled in select global markets as the Nubia sub-brand's latest gaming phone. Now, the tech firm is seemingly preparing to launch a new Red Magic 11 series handset globally, as the phone has reportedly been spotted on a certification database in Thailand. It is said to ship with similar specifications and features to the Red Magic 11 Pro+, which is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm.

Red Magic 11s Pro Listed on NBTC Certification Database in Thailand

The upcoming Red Magic 11s Pro is now listed on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) certification database in Thailand (via XpertPick), seemingly confirming the rumoured gaming phone's name. The handset was spotted on the website with the model number NX809J. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the Red Magic 11 series model.

According to the report, the model number was earlier associated with the Red Magic 11 Pro+. The purported Red Magic 11s Pro is expected to ship with similar specifications and features as the Pro+ model. It is worth noting that the Nubia sub-brand has yet to confirm these details, so it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.

To recap, the Red Magic 11 Pro+ was launched in China in October 2025 at a starting price of CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base variant, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration arrived at CNY 7,699 (about Rs. 95,000). It is offered in Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Dark Knight (translated from Chinese) colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Red Magic 11 Pro+ sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate and 95.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Moreover, it is backed by an 8,000mAh battery. The gaming handset also features a liquid cooling system for thermal management, along with a vapour chamber cooling solution.