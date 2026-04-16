Technology News
English Edition

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Oppo F33 Pro 5G launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 07:00 IST
Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo F33 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Here is a comparison of Oppo F33 Pro 5G, Nord 6, and Phone 4a
  • All three phones use octa-core chipsets
  • Oppo F33 Pro and Nord 6 are newer launches compared to Phone 4a Pro
Advertisement

Oppo unveiled the F33 Pro 5G in India today, as the latest model in its mid-range portfolio. The new Oppo F-series phone is designed to go up against recently launched rivals like the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. All three devices fall under a similar price bracket in India and run on octa-core chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek.They have AMOLED displays featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. They also offer 50-megapixel rear camera units, Android 16 operating system and fast wired charging capabilities.

Here we are comparing the Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro based on their pricing and key specifications.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: The Oppo F33 Pro 5G launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 256GB storage and the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Misty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry Blue colourways.

OnePlus Nord 6: You can get the OnePlus Nord 6 for a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage version is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is launched in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro costs Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It is available in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Display, OS

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: The Oppo F33 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. The screen has AGC DT-STAR D+ protection.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to deliver up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer 3600 nits peak brightness.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro are pre-installed with Android 16. The Oppo handset has ColorOS 16 interface, while the OnePlus and Nothing Phones have OxygenOS 16 and Nothing OS 4.1, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to receive up to four major Android OS updates and up to six years of security patches. The Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, is assured to get three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Chipset, Battery

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: Oppo has used an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset in the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. It carries 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. A 9,000mAh battery is the main highlight of the phone that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is equipped with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The handset features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Camera, Dimensions

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: On the rear, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G has a dual camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel OV50D40 primary sensor. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel camera.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 also includes a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with the Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS sensor and an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F ultrawide camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Finally, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with an advanced triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700c sensor. The camera setup also inlcude s a50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G is lighter than the other two, with a 194g weight. It measures 158.4x75.2x8.3mm. The OnePlus Nord 6 has 162.5x77.5x8.5mm dimensions and 217g weight, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro measures 163.6x76.6x7.9mm and weighs about 210g.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have many similar capabilities, including 5G connectivity, AMOLED displays, octa-core processors, and 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. Among the three, the Oppo F33 Pro and OnePlus Nord 6 are relatively fresh entrants, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been available since March.

In terms of differences, Oppo F33 Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera, making it a suitable option for camera-focused users. Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a triple rear camera unit. The OnePlus Nord 6 has a large 9,000mAh unit. Buyers who like different designs could find the Nothing Phone 4a Pro more appealing. The Oppo F33 Pro is a more balanced package with the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

FAQs 

1. Which phone offers the best battery life?
Battery life can vary based on usage, but the OnePlus Nord 6 has the biggest battery with a capacity of 9,000mAh.

2. Which smartphone is best for selfies?
The Oppo F33 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel front camera. 

3. Do all three phones support 5G?
Yes, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro all come with 5G connectivity.

4. What type of display do Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have? 
The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have AMOLED displays. 

OPPO F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro comparison
  OPPO F33 Pro 5G
OPPO F33 Pro 5G
OnePlus Nord 6
OnePlus Nord 6
Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Nothing Phone 4a Pro
Key Specs
Display6.57-inch6.78-inch6.83-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6360 MaxQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera50-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity7000mAh9000mAh5400mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1080x2372 pixels1272x2272 pixels1260x1800 pixels
GENERAL
BrandOPPOOnePlusNothing
ModelF33 Pro 5GNord 6Phone 4a Pro
Release dateApril 15, 2026April 7, 2026March 5, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.40 x 75.20 x 8.30162.50 x 77.50 x 8.50163.60 x 76.60 x 7.90
Weight (g)194.00217.00-
IP ratingIP69KIP69KIP65
Battery capacity (mAh)700090005400
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging80W Fast Charging80W Fast Charging50W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursMisty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry BlueFresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, Pitch BlackBlack, Pink, and Silver
AI Enabled-Yes-
Wireless Charging Type-No-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz165 Hz144 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+1.5K-
Screen size (inches)6.576.786.83
Resolution1080x2372 pixels1272x2272 pixels1260x1800 pixels
Protection typeOther-Gorilla Glass 7i
Pixels per inch (PPI)397450-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 6360 MaxQualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
RAM8GB8GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB256GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage-No-
Expandable storage type-No-
Dedicated microSD slot-No-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras223
Rear autofocusYes-Yes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera50-megapixel (f/2.0)32-megapixel (f/2.4)32-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front autofocusYes--
Front flashYes--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinColorOS 16OxygenOS 16Nothing OS 4.1
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 6.00Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Wi-Fi 7-Yes-
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-
NFC-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes--
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Temperature sensorYes--
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Price, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price, Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Oppo F33 Pro Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Best Business Printers in India for Office Printing Needs

Related Stories

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. God of War Spinoff Will Reportedly Feature Tyr, Explore Several Mythologies
  2. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features and Offers
  3. These Samsung Galaxy S25 Models Just Received a Price Cut in India
  4. Vivo T5 Pro 5G With 9,020mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  5. OnePlus Pad 3 Pro Might Feature This Flagship Chip From the OnePlus 15
  6. Nvidia's Cloud Gaming Service is Now Available in India in Early Access
  7. Red Magic 11s Pro Might Launch Soon Globally With These Features
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Pro Will Debut in India in Three Colourways on This Date
  9. DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April 16 Launch
  10. Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Which One Should You Pick?
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce Now With RTX 5080-Powered Cloud Gaming Hits Early Access in India
  2. New Einstein Cross Reveals Surprising Galaxy Evolution
  3. Red Magic 11s Pro Global Launch Seems Imminent as Gaming Smartphone Surfaces on Certification Database
  4. Million Dollar Secrets Season 2 OTT Release: Date, Platform, Plot, Cast and What to Expect
  5. Fake Profile Season 3 Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Colombian Series Online
  6. Sony Xperia 1 VIII Could Feature a Headphone Jack and Support Wireless Charging, FCC Listing Suggests
  7. Zerion Links Crypto Cyberattack to North Korean Hackers Using AI Tactics
  8. Google’s SynthID AI Watermarking Tech Claimed to Be Reverse-Engineered
  9. Samsung Patent Hints at Triple-Folding Galaxy Z TriFold Wide With Broader Display
  10. Balls Up Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This American Action-Comedy Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »