Oppo unveiled the F33 Pro 5G in India today, as the latest model in its mid-range portfolio. The new Oppo F-series phone is designed to go up against recently launched rivals like the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. All three devices fall under a similar price bracket in India and run on octa-core chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek.They have AMOLED displays featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. They also offer 50-megapixel rear camera units, Android 16 operating system and fast wired charging capabilities.

Here we are comparing the Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro based on their pricing and key specifications.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price in India

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: The Oppo F33 Pro 5G launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 256GB storage and the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 40,999. It is offered in Misty Forest, Passion Red, and Starry Blue colourways.

OnePlus Nord 6: You can get the OnePlus Nord 6 for a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage version is priced at Rs. 41,999. It is launched in Fresh Mint, Pitch Black, and Quick Silver colourways.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro costs Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively. It is available in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Display, OS

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: The Oppo F33 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080 × 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. The screen has AGC DT-STAR D+ protection.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is touted to deliver up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. The display is rated to offer 3600 nits peak brightness.

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro are pre-installed with Android 16. The Oppo handset has ColorOS 16 interface, while the OnePlus and Nothing Phones have OxygenOS 16 and Nothing OS 4.1, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord 6 is confirmed to receive up to four major Android OS updates and up to six years of security patches. The Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, is assured to get three years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Chipset, Battery

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: Oppo has used an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset in the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. It carries 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. A 9,000mAh battery is the main highlight of the phone that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, and 27W wired reverse charging.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is equipped with a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The handset features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Camera, Dimensions

Oppo F33 Pro 5G: On the rear, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G has a dual camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel OV50D40 primary sensor. The camera unit also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 50-megapixel camera.

OnePlus Nord 6: The OnePlus Nord 6 also includes a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with the Sony LYTIA-600 CMOS sensor and an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08F ultrawide camera. It features a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Finally, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with an advanced triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700c sensor. The camera setup also inlcude s a50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G is lighter than the other two, with a 194g weight. It measures 158.4x75.2x8.3mm. The OnePlus Nord 6 has 162.5x77.5x8.5mm dimensions and 217g weight, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro measures 163.6x76.6x7.9mm and weighs about 210g.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord 6 vs Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Which One Should You Buy?

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6 and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have many similar capabilities, including 5G connectivity, AMOLED displays, octa-core processors, and 50-megapixel primary rear cameras. Among the three, the Oppo F33 Pro and OnePlus Nord 6 are relatively fresh entrants, while the Nothing Phone 4a Pro has been available since March.

In terms of differences, Oppo F33 Pro has a 50-megapixel front camera, making it a suitable option for camera-focused users. Meanwhile, Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a triple rear camera unit. The OnePlus Nord 6 has a large 9,000mAh unit. Buyers who like different designs could find the Nothing Phone 4a Pro more appealing. The Oppo F33 Pro is a more balanced package with the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset and a 7,000mAh battery.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best battery life?

Battery life can vary based on usage, but the OnePlus Nord 6 has the biggest battery with a capacity of 9,000mAh.

2. Which smartphone is best for selfies?

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G features a 50-megapixel front camera.

3. Do all three phones support 5G?

Yes, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro all come with 5G connectivity.

4. What type of display do Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have?

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G, OnePlus Nord 6, and Nothing Phone 4a Pro have AMOLED displays.