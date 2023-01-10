Mission Majnu's official trailer has been unveiled by the makers of the movie on Monday. The spy thriller has Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana play the lead role. Set in 1970s, the movie shows Sidharth's character as India's only hope to gather information from Pakistan and fail their mission. The movie opens with Parmeet Sethi's character briefing the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi about Pakistan's attempt to make nuclear weapons and suggests taking help of a RAW agent. Netflix India released the official trailer on YouTube as well as social media pages.

In the trailer, Sidharth plays a RAW operative who travels to Pakistan to learn more about that nation's nuclear capabilities and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. On his mission, Sidharth marries a blind Pakistani woman, played by Rashmika, after falling in love with her in order to establish his identity in the nation and his cover.

During his mission in Pakistan, Sidharth works as tailor, plumber, servant, among others, to make sure his country get the access to all the information.

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

He also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

