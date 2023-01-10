Technology News

Mission Majnu Trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Led Spy Thriller Shows Rashmika Mandana as Blind Pakistani Girl

Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 10 January 2023 00:14 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Mission Majnu

Netflix India released the official trailer on YouTube as well as social media pages

Highlights
  • Mission Majnu has Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandana play the lead role
  • Mission Majnu is all set to premiere exclusively on OTT platform Netflix
  • The movie will release on January 20

Mission Majnu's official trailer has been unveiled by the makers of the movie on Monday. The spy thriller has Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandana play the lead role. Set in 1970s, the movie shows Sidharth's character as India's only hope to gather information from Pakistan and fail their mission. The movie opens with Parmeet Sethi's character briefing the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi about Pakistan's attempt to make nuclear weapons and suggests taking help of a RAW agent. Netflix India released the official trailer on YouTube as well as social media pages. 

In the trailer, Sidharth plays a RAW operative who travels to Pakistan to learn more about that nation's nuclear capabilities and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. On his mission, Sidharth marries a blind Pakistani woman, played by Rashmika, after falling in love with her in order to establish his identity in the nation and his cover.

During his mission in Pakistan, Sidharth works as tailor, plumber, servant, among others, to make sure his country get the access to all the information. 

Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, Mission Majnu is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

He also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

 

Mission Majnu

Mission Majnu

  Release Date 20 January 2023
  Language Hindi
  Genre Action, Drama
  Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna
  Director
    Shantanu Bagchi
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta
Yodha

Yodha

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna
  • Director
    Sagar Ambre, Pushkar Ojha
  • Producer
    Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta
Indian Police Force

Indian Police Force

  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi
  • Director
    Rohit Shetty
  • Producer
    Rohit Shetty
Further reading: Mission Majnu, Netflix, Rashmika Mandana
