Mission Majnu, the first major release from Netflix India in 2023, releases today, January 20, on the global streaming service. The spy thriller, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is expected to release on Netflix at 12:30pm, and will be available to stream or download and watch through the Netflix app on compatible devices, or through a web browser. The film, which claims to be inspired by true events, is set in the 1970s and features Malhotra in the role of a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) operative who goes deep undercover in Pakistan to gather intelligence on the country's nuclear weapons program.

The upcoming film also stars Parmeet Sethi in the role of real-life Indian spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao, who served as the first chief of RAW from its founding in 1968 to 1977. Other cast members include Ashwath Bhatt, Kumud Mishra, and Zakir Hussain in supporting roles, while the film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi, who makes his directorial debut with Mission Majnu.

Viewers can watch Mission Majnu in up to Ultra-HD resolution and Dolby Vision format on supported devices, depending on the Netflix plan that you are subscribed to. Netflix plans start at Rs. 149 per month for the mobile-only plan in India, and go up to Rs. 649 per month for the premium plan which gives access to Ultra-HD and HDR content on up to four screens simultaneously.

Apart from Mission Majnu, Netflix also has a handful of other big releases lined up for today, including Israeli series Fauda season 4, Bling Empire: New York, and Korean film Jung_E. Netflix separately announced that co-founder and long-time CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down from the role, and will be the executive chairman going forward.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.