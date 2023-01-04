Technology News

Golden Globes 2023 to Stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 11: All Details

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the 2023 Golden Globes, along with presenters Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Tracy Morgan.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 January 2023 14:35 IST
Golden Globes 2023 to Stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 11: All Details

Photo Credit: HFPA

The Golden Globes 2023 red carpet coverage will begin at 5:30am IST

Highlights
  • The Golden Globes ceremony will begin at 6:30am IST on January 11
  • The awards ceremony is said to be viewed in more than 220 countries
  • Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced last month

The 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. Lionsgate Play subscribers in the country can catch the annual award ceremony live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 6:30am IST on January 11, according to a press release.

The red carpet coverage of the event, which will see pan-India blockbuster RRR contend in best picture — non-English and best original song — motion picture (for Telugu song Naatu Naatu) categories, will begin at 5:30am IST. The Golden Globe Awards will also stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Amit Dhanuka, executive vice president, Lionsgate, said after a phenomenal year for Lionsgate Play in India, the platform is happy to add Golden Globes to its award event line-up which already boasts of Emmy Awards and American Music Awards.

"The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, Lionsgate Play is delighted to announce the exclusive live streaming in India, Malaysia and Philippines of the prestigious event for their landmark 80th anniversary," Dhanuka said in a prepared statement.

From Lionsgate Play, political series Gaslit has bagged one nomination for lead star Julia Roberts in the limited series actress category.

"We remain committed to providing premium and diverse content to our audiences, and events such as the much-awaited Golden Globes stand testament to that – the nominations and performances are widely spoken about across the globe, and this year's ceremony will be record-breaking in a true sense. We are excited for Julia Roberts' nomination for Gaslit, look forward to her win," he added.

The nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 12 last year. The awards, conducted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), honour the best in film and American television.

Among Black talent, Niecy Nash's nomination (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) could put her on the path to becoming one of the first Black actresses to win a Globe for any limited series.

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) is the second youngest competitor in the history of the category for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy series. Other notable nominations include father-and-son acting stars Brendan and Domhnall Gleeson flying the flag for Ireland this year at the awards with The Banshees of Inisherin and The Patient, respectively.

There are 41 first timers in this year's nominations pool, including RRR music composer M M Keeravani, Julia Garner (Ozark), Adam Scott (Severance), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Austin Butler (Elvis), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Zendaya (Euphoria), and Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon).

Comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the event which has the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, and Tracy Morgan named as presenters for the ceremony.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
RRR

RRR

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran
  • Director
    S. S. Rajamouli
  • Producer
    D. V. Danayya
Gaslit

Gaslit

  • Release Date 25 April 2022
  • Genre Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp, Aleksandar Filimonović
  • Director
    Matt Ross
  • Producer
    Robbie Pickering, Matt Ross, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Julia Roberts, Gabriel Roth, Josh Levin
Dahmer &ndash; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned
  • Director
    Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay, Gregg Araki
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, David McMillan, Mathew Hart, Todd Kubrak, Reilly Smith, Lou Eyrich, Rashad Robinson, Richard Jenkins
Wednesday

Wednesday

  • Release Date 23 November 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Kids & Family, Fantasy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci
  • Director
    Tim Burton
  • Producer
    Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman
The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Gary Lydon, Sheila Flitton, David Pearse
  • Director
    Martin McDonagh
  • Producer
    Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
The Patient

The Patient

  • Release Date 31 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller
  • Cast
    Domhnall Gleeson, Andrew Leeds, David Alan Grier, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, Alex Rich, Amy Handelman
  • Director
    Kevin Bray, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Chris Long
  • Producer
    Chris Long, Jillian Nordby
Ozark Season 4

Ozark Season 4

  • Release Date 21 January 2022
  • Genre Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner, Jordana Spiro, Jason Butler Harner, Esai Morales, Peter Mullan, Lisa Emery, Charlie Tahan, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Jessica Frances Dukes
  • Director
    Jason Bateman, Alik Sakharov
  • Producer
    Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams
Severance

Severance

  • Release Date 18 February 2022
  • Genre Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Jen Tullock, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Yul Vazquez, Dichen Lachman, Ethan Flower
  • Director
    Ben Stiller, Aoife McArdle
  • Producer
    Patricia Arquette, Adam Scott, Ben Stiller, Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, Aoife McArdle, Nicholas Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Dan Erickson
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Mike White
Elvis

Elvis

  • Release Date 24 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Austin Butler, Chaydon Jay, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Christopher Sommers, Josh McConville, Kate Mulvany, Patrick Sheare, Nicholas Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Alton Mason, Shonka Dukureh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Adam Dunn, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Charles Grounds, Alex Radu, Christian McCarty, Mike Bingaman, David Gannon, Dacre Montgomery, Gareth Davies, Leon Ford, Mark Leonard Winter
  • Director
    Baz Luhrmann
  • Producer
    Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Only Murders in the Building Season 3

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne
  • Producer
    Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, Jamie Babbit, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, John Hoffman, Thembi Banks, Jane Raab, Nick Pavonetti, Kristin Bernstein
Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria Season 2

  • Release Date 10 January 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, Dominic Fike
  • Director
    Augustine Frizzell, Sam Levinson, Jennifer Morrison, Pippa Bianco
  • Producer
    Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel Future Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, nowrap, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokadi, Jim Kleverweis, Zendaya, Tyler Romary, Philipp A. Barnett, Jamie Feldman, Kenneth Yu
House of the Dragon Season 1
Read Review

House of the Dragon Season 1

  • Release Date 22 August 2022
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Olivia Cooke, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Phia Saban, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell
  • Director
    Miguel Sapochnik, Greg Yaitanes, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel
  • Producer
    Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan Condal, George R.R. Martin, Ron Schmidt, Jocelyn Diaz, Sara Hess, Vince Gerardis, Karen Wacker, Angus More Gordon, Alexis Raben, Kevin Lau
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Golden Globes, Golden Globes 2023, Lionsgate Play, Golden Globes Nominations, Lionsgate
Samsung Galaxy F04 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
All You Need to Know About WhatsApp's View Once Feature

Related Stories

Golden Globes 2023 to Stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 11: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  4. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  5. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  6. Watch the Trailer for the Abhay Deol-Led Trial by Fire
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  8. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  9. Here’s How Microsoft Could Be Using ChatGPT AI to Compete With Google
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A04s Get Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel January 2023 Updates Enables Spatial Audio Support, Head Tracking to Arrive Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Golden Globes 2023 to Stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 11: All Details
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Models Tipped to Debut With 48-Megapixel Wide Cameras, A16 Bionic SoC
  5. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Technology Should Drive Inclusivity, Empowerment
  6. Government to Roll Out Awareness Campaign for Crypto Investors: Report
  7. Trial by Fire Trailer: Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande Navigate Grief in the Aftermath of the Uphaar Cinema Fire
  8. CES 2023: Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit, Skylight and Nala Learning Bridge Showcased
  9. Google Directed to Pay 10 Percent of Rs 1,337.76 Crore CCI Penalty by NCLAT
  10. CES 2023: LG Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style Announced, Lineup Updated With New Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.