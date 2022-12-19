Technology News
The Archies Movie by Zoya Akhtar Has Wrapped Up Filming, Netflix Confirms

Set in the swinging 1960s in India, the musical drama follows the iconic comic characters as they explore youth, friendships, and more.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 December 2022 14:13 IST
The Archies Movie by Zoya Akhtar Has Wrapped Up Filming, Netflix Confirms

Photo Credit: Netflix

The cast of Netflix's The Archies

  • Zoya Akhtar said that the adaptation is set in the Anglo-Indian community
  • The Archies stars Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more
  • Currently, there’s no release window for The Archies

The Archies, Netflix's upcoming musical drama from director Zoya Akhtar (Gully Boy), has wrapped up filming. Set in the swinging 1960s, the adaptation of the globally-beloved Archie Comics adds a uniquely Indian spin to it, creating a musical experience, bubbling with “youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult.” Akhtar co-wrote the script with Ayesha Devitre (Gehraiyaan) and Reema Kagti — the latter also co-wrote Gully boy with Akhtar. Filming on The Archies began in April this year, and it currently does not have a release window. The film is co-produced under Akhtar's own Tiger Baby banner and Sharad Devarajan's Graphics India.

The initial announcement for The Archies from Netflix was met with a polarising reaction, as the characters presented in the cast showcase appeared too western, for what it's trying to present — 1960s India. In a later interview, which featured Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, Akhtar addressed those sentiments, stating that the adaptation is set in the Anglo-Indian community. “It's in a magical, fictional hill station town in our country, and I mean, the town is called Riverdale, it's fictional,” she said. For Goldwater, this would be his third Archie universe set project being turned into a Netflix adaptation, following Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Netflix's The Archies stars Agastya Nanda as the titular redhead Archie Andrews, Suhana Khan as the pompous Veronica Lodge, Khushi Kapoor as the kind-hearted Betty, Mihir Ahuja as the huge appetite-driven Jughead (he's wearing a flat cap instead of the character's trademark whoopee cap), Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. Frequent Akhtar collaborator Ankur Tiwari is the music supervisor for The Archies.

Earlier this year, Zoya and her sibling, actor Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag), came together to produce Eternally Confused and Eager to Love, a comedy-drama starring Vihaan Samrat, which followed a young adult navigating through adulthood, under the guidance of his inner voice “Wiz.” Created, written, and directed by debutant Rahul Nair, all eight episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix.

As of now, there is no release window for Netflix's The Archies.

The Archies

The Archies

  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Musical, Romance
  • Cast
    Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina
  • Director
    Zoya Akhtar
  • Producer
    Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Sharad Devarajan
The Archies Movie by Zoya Akhtar Has Wrapped Up Filming, Netflix Confirms
