From The Last of Us to The Menu: Our Top Five Movies and Web Series to Watch Right Now

Looking for something new to watch? Here are our recommendations.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2023 14:29 IST
From The Last of Us to The Menu: Our Top Five Movies and Web Series to Watch Right Now

The Menu is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India

  • The Menu was released globally in late 2022
  • The Last of Us is based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name
  • The Test season 2 covers the Australian men's cricket team

There have been a fair amount of movies and TV shows released in January 2023 already, and as always, there's never a shortage of great content to watch if you're looking for something new. This includes movies and TV shows on major streaming platforms, but you can also head on over to the movie theatre if you're looking for a big-screen experience, especially for good old-fashioned family-friendly viewing. Here are our recommendations of what you can watch right now in India, covering various streaming services and more.

The Last of Us (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us is among the biggest web series available to watch right now, and has received praise for its pace, screenplay, and loyalty to the source material's writing. Even if you haven't played the video game, this dystopian thriller will still have you hooked. New episodes release weekly on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday morning.

Mission Majnu (Netflix)

At its heart a spy thriller focused on intelligence gathering, Mission Majnu is also a love story that explores the human side of intelligence and espionage operations. Although far from perfect in its handling of the genre, it still makes for a fun watch, especially for fans of lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (In theatres now)

Part of the incredibly popular and long-running Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the sequel to the franchise's first spin-off film Puss in Boots, which released in 2011. Fans of Shrek can expect more of the same animated antics of Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas), with the movie now playing in theatres.

The Menu (Disney+ Hotstar)

Although this critically-acclaimed film released globally in late 2022, it's now available to stream in India. With a highly-rated cast that includes Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu is among the finest new movies you can watch at home right now, if you're in the mood for the comedy-horror genre.

The Test season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video's growing catalogue of sports-based reality shows gets a big boost with the second season of The Test. Cricket fans will get an inside look at the goings-on of the Australian men's cricket team through a series of controversies and key departures in the team.

The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Mission Majnu
Read Review

Mission Majnu

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Awlad Hossen Eshan, Mir Sarwar, Rukh Nabeel, Zachary Coffin, Kartik Srivastava, Sharik Khan, Sunny Yadav, Mohd Talib, Neel Vishal Mishra, Ariyan Mehedi, Vikram Sharma, Bikram Malati, Anaya Kashyap, DJ Virus
  • Director
    Shantanu Bagchi
  • Producer
    Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, Garima Mehta
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

  • Release Date 20 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy
  • Cast
    Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Anthony Mendez
  • Director
    Joel Crawford
  • Producer
    Mark Swift
The Menu

The Menu

  • Release Date 18 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Horror, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, Rebecca Koon, Peter Grosz
  • Director
    Mark Mylod
  • Producer
    Adam McKay, Betsy Koch
The Test Season 2

The Test Season 2

  • Release Date 13 January 2023
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Gerard Whateley, Justin Langer, Peter Lalor, Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, David Warner, Gideon Haigh, Marcus Harris, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson
  • Director
    Adrian Brown, Sheldon Wynne
  • Producer
    Adrian Brown, Richard Ostroff
Further reading: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Theatre, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Mission Majnu, The Last of Us, The Test, The Menu, Movies, Web Series, TV Shows, India, Streaming, OTT
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Moto G13, Moto G23 Specifications Tipped, Could Come With a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13
