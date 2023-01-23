There have been a fair amount of movies and TV shows released in January 2023 already, and as always, there's never a shortage of great content to watch if you're looking for something new. This includes movies and TV shows on major streaming platforms, but you can also head on over to the movie theatre if you're looking for a big-screen experience, especially for good old-fashioned family-friendly viewing. Here are our recommendations of what you can watch right now in India, covering various streaming services and more.

The Last of Us (Disney+ Hotstar)

Based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name, The Last of Us is among the biggest web series available to watch right now, and has received praise for its pace, screenplay, and loyalty to the source material's writing. Even if you haven't played the video game, this dystopian thriller will still have you hooked. New episodes release weekly on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday morning.

Mission Majnu (Netflix)

At its heart a spy thriller focused on intelligence gathering, Mission Majnu is also a love story that explores the human side of intelligence and espionage operations. Although far from perfect in its handling of the genre, it still makes for a fun watch, especially for fans of lead actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (In theatres now)

Part of the incredibly popular and long-running Shrek franchise, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is the sequel to the franchise's first spin-off film Puss in Boots, which released in 2011. Fans of Shrek can expect more of the same animated antics of Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas), with the movie now playing in theatres.

The Menu (Disney+ Hotstar)

Although this critically-acclaimed film released globally in late 2022, it's now available to stream in India. With a highly-rated cast that includes Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu is among the finest new movies you can watch at home right now, if you're in the mood for the comedy-horror genre.

The Test season 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Amazon Prime Video's growing catalogue of sports-based reality shows gets a big boost with the second season of The Test. Cricket fans will get an inside look at the goings-on of the Australian men's cricket team through a series of controversies and key departures in the team.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.