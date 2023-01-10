Technology News
The new cities with Jio True 5G coverage include Agra, Kozhikode, Nagpur, Meerut

By ANI | Updated: 10 January 2023 09:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio is planning to launch its True 5G services in every Indian town by the end of December this year

Reliance Jio on Monday announced the launch of its True 5G services across 10 cities — Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar.

Jio said its users in these cities would be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds, at no additional cost, starting from Monday. These cities are in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Jio spokesperson said the company has stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation

"We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023. These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," the spokesperson said.

A company release said True 5G has a threefold advantage because of its standalone 5G architecture with advanced fifth-generation mobile system (5G) network with its zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700MHz, 3500MHz, and 26GHz bands and its carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway."

Recently, Reliance also announced the roll out of Jio True 5G in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. Reliance's 5G services are now available in a total number of 72 cities. Jio hopes to roll out its "True 5G" services in every town and taluk of India by the end of the year.

Reliance Jio is now offering unlimited access to 5G data to some customers in the city where its 5G services are available.

5G is now available both on Android and iPhone in India. But is it any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Reliance Jio, Jio Welcome Offer, Jio True 5G, Jio
