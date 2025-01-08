Technology News
Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Explore Mufasa: The Lion King's digital debut, cast, plot, and global success

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 January 2025 16:02 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar

  • Mufasa's OTT release expected on Disney+ Hotstar by April 2025
  • Features Aaron Pierre, Donald Glover and Beyoncé in leading roles
  • Grossed over $470 million, the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024
Mufasa: The Lion King, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, captivated audiences upon its theatrical release on December 20, 2024. Released during the festive season, the film was widely appreciated for its exceptional animation and storytelling. The star-studded Hindi voice cast, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and Sanjay Mishra, added to its popularity in India. With an impressive run in cinemas, the film is now anticipated to make its debut on an OTT platform in the coming months.

When and Where to Watch Mufasa: The Lion King

According to reports, Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. While the official date has not been revealed, industry patterns suggest a 100-day window between theatrical and digital releases. Based on this, the movie is likely to be available online in March or April 2025. Disney has traditionally chosen Wednesdays for digital launches, aligning with past releases such as The Little Mermaid.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mufasa: The Lion King

The trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King teases a visually stunning tale, delving into the origin story of Mufasa, the iconic character from the Pride Lands. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film explores Mufasa's journey from an orphaned cub to the revered king of his land. Mufasa embarks on a transformative adventure with a unique group of allies.

Cast and Crew of Mufasa: The Lion King

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Beyoncé as Nala. Other notable voices include Mads Mikkelsen, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani. Academy Award-winning director Barry Jenkins helmed the project, bringing depth to the prequel of the beloved classic.

Reception of Mufasa: The Lion King

Globally, Mufasa: The Lion King grossed over $470 million, becoming the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024. Critics praised its engaging storyline and breathtaking visuals. It has an IMDb rating of 6.7 / 10.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
