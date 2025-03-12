Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The much-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, is set to make its digital debut, allowing audiences to explore the origins of one of Disney's most iconic characters. This live-action adaptation delves into Mufasa's early years, tracing his rise from an orphaned cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands. With stunning visuals and a gripping narrative, the film promises to captivate viewers across languages. As per reports, Mufasa: The Lion King will soon be available for streaming, bringing its grand storytelling to home screens.

When and Where to Watch "Mufasa: The Lion King"

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting March 26, 2025. Subscribers can enjoy the film in various languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to a diverse audience. This release provides an opportunity for those who missed its theatrical run to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

The film's narrative delves into Mufasa's early life, portraying his challenges and the relationships that shaped his destiny. Through stunning visuals and a compelling storyline, viewers witness the events that led Mufasa to become the legendary leader of the Pride Lands. The official trailer offers a glimpse into this epic journey, highlighting the film's rich animation and emotional depth.

Cast and Crew of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Directed by Barry Jenkins, "Mufasa: The Lion King" boasts a talented ensemble cast. In the Hindi version, prominent personalities have lent their voices to bring the characters to life. Nassar, a veteran actor and voice artist, has contributed his voice to the character Kiros. Smruthi K, known for her extensive work as a dubbing artist, voices Sarabi. Shreyas Talpade, an accomplished actor, has provided the voice for Timon in the Hindi version. These contributions ensure that the film resonates with the Indian audience, capturing the essence of the original while adding a unique cultural touch.

Reception of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Upon its theatrical release, "Mufasa: The Lion King" garnered significant attention and achieved substantial box office success, grossing over $672 million globally. Critics have praised the film's visual achievements, though some have pointed out that the narrative may not fully capture the depth of its predecessor. The movie holds a rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb, reflecting mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.