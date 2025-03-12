Technology News
English Edition

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Mufasa: The Lion King arrives on JioHotstar on March 26, 2025, offering a deeper look into the origins of the beloved character.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 March 2025 21:11 IST
Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Mufasa: The Lion King streams on JioHotstar from March 26, 2025.

Highlights
  • Mufasa: The Lion King streams on JioHotstar from March 26, 2025
  • The prequel explores Mufasa’s journey from cub to king
  • Hindi voice cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan
Advertisement

The much-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, is set to make its digital debut, allowing audiences to explore the origins of one of Disney's most iconic characters. This live-action adaptation delves into Mufasa's early years, tracing his rise from an orphaned cub to the revered king of the Pride Lands. With stunning visuals and a gripping narrative, the film promises to captivate viewers across languages. As per reports, Mufasa: The Lion King will soon be available for streaming, bringing its grand storytelling to home screens.

When and Where to Watch "Mufasa: The Lion King"

"Mufasa: The Lion King" will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting March 26, 2025. Subscribers can enjoy the film in various languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, catering to a diverse audience. This release provides an opportunity for those who missed its theatrical run to experience the film from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

The film's narrative delves into Mufasa's early life, portraying his challenges and the relationships that shaped his destiny. Through stunning visuals and a compelling storyline, viewers witness the events that led Mufasa to become the legendary leader of the Pride Lands. The official trailer offers a glimpse into this epic journey, highlighting the film's rich animation and emotional depth.

Cast and Crew of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Directed by Barry Jenkins, "Mufasa: The Lion King" boasts a talented ensemble cast. In the Hindi version, prominent personalities have lent their voices to bring the characters to life. Nassar, a veteran actor and voice artist, has contributed his voice to the character Kiros. Smruthi K, known for her extensive work as a dubbing artist, voices Sarabi. Shreyas Talpade, an accomplished actor, has provided the voice for Timon in the Hindi version. These contributions ensure that the film resonates with the Indian audience, capturing the essence of the original while adding a unique cultural touch.

Reception of "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Upon its theatrical release, "Mufasa: The Lion King" garnered significant attention and achieved substantial box office success, grossing over $672 million globally. Critics have praised the film's visual achievements, though some have pointed out that the narrative may not fully capture the depth of its predecessor. The movie holds a rating of 6.5/10 on IMDb, reflecting mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mufasa The Lion King, JioHotstar, OTT Release, Mufasa Prequel, Shah Rukh Khan, Barry Jenkins, Hindi Dubbed, Streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
Apple Arcade to Add New Katamari Damacy and Space Invader Games in April

Related Stories

Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F29 5G Series India Launch Date, Design and Features Confirmed
  2. Apple Officially Begins Sale of iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) in India
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra and Vivo X200 Pro Mini Could Launch in India
  4. iQOO Neo 10R First Impressions
  5. Jio Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Broadband Services in India
  6. Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Suggests Design, Camera Interface
#Latest Stories
  1. Gladiator II Now Available For Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  2. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Shark Attack 3: Megalodon OTT Release: Where to Watch, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. Devil May Cry OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Mysterious Planetary-Mass Objects May Form in Young Star System Clashes
  6. New Dark Matter Hypothesis Suggests Ionisation Clue in Milky Way’s Core
  7. World’s First Modular Quantum Computer Operates at Room Temperature
  8. Hubble Captures Stunning Infrared Image of Sh2-284, a Massive Stellar Nursery
  9. Google Releases Gemma 3 Family of Open-Source AI Models, Can Run on a Single GPU
  10. South Korea to Finalise Crypto-Focussed ‘Corporate Market Participation' Guidelines by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »