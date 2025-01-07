Technology News
Kichcha Sudeep’s Max, a hit Kannada action thriller, might be available on the OTT soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2025 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Max ended 2024 as the highest-grossing Kannada movie.

Highlights
  • Max, starring Kichcha Sudeep is to be released on Zee5 on January 31,
  • The action thriller is Kannada cinema's top-grosser of 2024
  • Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the film stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar
Kichcha Sudeep's action-packed Kannada film Max is gearing up for its digital debut after a successful theatrical run. Released in cinemas on December 25, 2024, the movie quickly became a box office sensation, earning the title of the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year. Reports indicate that the film is set to stream on Zee5 starting January 31, 2025, although official confirmation is still awaited. Fans of the genre are eagerly awaiting its arrival on the OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Max

Max is expected to be available for streaming on Zee5 beginning January 31, 2025, according to various reports. The platform has not yet issued an official announcement, but viewers can anticipate enjoying the film online as part of their subscription.

Official Trailer and Plot of Max

The trailer of Max showcased gripping sequences that combine high-octane action and suspense. The plot revolves around Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, portrayed as a determined and sharp-witted police officer who faces a perilous crisis. Upon returning to duty after a suspension, he must confront a critical challenge at his new station. Over the course of 12 hours, he uses his intelligence and tactical abilities to safeguard his team and resolve a complex situation.

The narrative also features Kichcha Sudeep in a pivotal role as a resourceful cop who battles the odds to protect his colleagues and community. The compelling story, combined with thrilling action, has been a significant draw for audiences.

Cast and Crew of Max

Kichcha Sudeep and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar lead the Max cast. The ensemble also includes Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Sunil, Pramod Shetty, Redin Kingsley and others in key roles. Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, the film's music has been composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, with cinematography by Shekar Chandra and editing by S. R. Ganesh Baabu. The project has been produced under the banner of V Creations by Kalaippuli S. Thanu.

Reception of Max

Max has garnered positive reviews. The high-intensity action sequences and engaging theatrical experience have been praised by critics and audiences alike. It has an IMDB rating of 7.8 / 10.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Max OTT release, kichcha sudeep all movie, Kannada movies, Zee5 January 2025, action thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
