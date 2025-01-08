Gigabyte on Tuesday announced its new lineup of QD-OLED gaming monitors comprising Aorus FO27Q5P and MO27U2 models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. Catering to gamers, the new monitors come with features such as enhanced tactile response, and up to 500Hz refresh rate. Gigabyte has equipped the Aorus FO27Q5P and MO27U2 models with OLED Care technology which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent screen burn-in.

Gigabyte Aorus FO27Q5P, MO27U2 QD-OLED Gaming Monitors: Specifications

The Gigabyte Aorus FO27Q5P QD-OLED gaming monitor sports a 500Hz screen which is claimed to be the fastest offering in the segment. It surpasses the VESA ClearMR (CMR 13000) threshold and is expected to achieve the ClearMR 21000 standard which is slated to be released in early 2025. The company claims its Aorus FO27Q5P model delivers deep blacks and is bound to receive the VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

It is equipped with DP2.1 UHBR20 which can deliver up to 80 Gbps bandwidth. This is said to be 2.5 times higher than the DP1.4 technology and makes it compatible with next-generation GPUs, as per Gigabyte.

The Gigabyte MO27U2 model has a 27-inch 4K QD-OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate and 166 ppi pixel density. It is claimed to output visuals in AAA games with delta E≤2 colour accuracy, due to which it has the Pantone Validation certification.

Both models come with the company's proprietary AI-based panel protection system dubbed OLED Care. As per Gigabyte, it is designed to prevent burn-in and extend display longevity for a consistent viewing experience. With the new monitors, gamers can quickly switch between resolutions and adjust the screen to a 4:3 ratio using the Tactical Switch 2.0. Meanwhile, the Night Vision feature is claimed to help gamers spot enemies in fps games even in dimly lit areas. This is complemented by Black Equalizer 2.0 which deepens the details in dark parts of the screen without affecting other areas.