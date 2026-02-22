Technology News
English Edition

Use Lyria 3 in Gemini to Generate AI Music: How It Works, Step-by-Step Guide

Here's how to use Lyria 3 in Gemini to generate AI music with prompts, features, and step-by-step instructions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 22 February 2026 12:00 IST
Use Lyria 3 in Gemini to Generate AI Music: How It Works, Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Google

Lyria 3 powers new music creation capabilities inside the Gemini app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Lyria 3 is integrated into the Gemini app for Android and iOS
  • Users can generate 30-second tracks via text prompts using the AI model
  • SynthID watermarking marks tracks as AI-generated
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence applications are increasingly being employed to produce text, images, and even videos. AI-assisted music production is also becoming more mainstream in recent times. Google has incorporated its new AI-powered music generation model, Lyria 3, into the Gemini app. This enables users to produce new music using simple text descriptions. Whether you are a content creator looking for background music or an AI creativity enthusiast, Lyria 3 in Gemini is a new way to produce music without the need for production software.

What Is Lyria 3 and How Does It Work?

Google DeepMind introduced Lyria 3 as its new AI music generation tool, which has the ability to generate high-quality audio files based on text inputs. Unlike other models, Lyria 3 is designed to generate more coherent music with a rhythm, melody, and instruments.

According to Google's requirements, the tool has the ability to understand natural language inputs like genre, mood, tempo, and even some production styles. The tool then uses the inputs to generate original music clips based on the inputs. The tool analyses the inputs of the prompts and generates music based on the parameters of the inputs.

Lyria 3 also enables users to produce music based on photos and videos, matching the tone and atmosphere of the visuals. Each produced song also comes with the ability to generate cover art using AI, making it simpler for artists to distribute their work. According to Google DeepMind, Lyria 3 is a part of its overall strategy for multimodal AI, where text, image, audio, and video generation all coexist in one platform.

How to Use Lyria 3 in Gemini: Step-by-Step Guide

To get better results, users are advised to keep prompts clear and structured. Mentioning genre, mood, instrumentation, tempo, and context (for example, “background music for a travel vlog”) can help Lyria 3 produce more accurate compositions. Follow these steps to generate AI music:

1. Open the Gemini app or website

Sign in using your Google account. Ensure you are using the latest version of the app.

2. Select the music generation feature

Navigate to the creative tools or music generation option where Lyria 3 is integrated.

3. Enter a detailed prompt

In the prompt field, clearly describe the kind of music you want to create. Include details such as:

  • Genre (pop, hip-hop, classical, EDM, ambient, etc.)
  • Mood (energetic, calm, suspenseful, uplifting)
  • Instruments (piano, guitar, synth, drums, strings)
  • Tempo (slow, mid-tempo, fast)
  • Intended use (background for vlog, intro music, workout track)

For example: “Create a fast-paced electronic track with heavy bass, sharp synth leads, and a festival-style drop.”

4. Refine Your Prompt

Refine your prompt for better results If the first output does not match your expectations, adjust your description. You can add more constraints, such as:

  • “No vocals”
  • “Mild percussion”
  • “Build-up for 10 seconds before the drop”

5. Generate and review the track

Once your prompt is ready, tap or click the generate button. Gemini will process your request using Lyria 3 and produce an AI-generated music clip. Processing time may vary depending on complexity and server load.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google DeepMind, Lyria 3, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected

Related Stories

Use Lyria 3 in Gemini to Generate AI Music: How It Works, Step-by-Step Guide
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Download Android 17 Beta on Your Google Pixel Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Thadayam OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Samuthirakani Starrer Series Online?
  2. Raakshasa Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Intense Crime Thriller Series
  3. Supercomputer Study Finds 97,000 Stable Orbits Between Earth and Moon
  4. Kennedy Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Online?
  5. Phil Spencer Retires as Microsoft Names AI Executive Asha Sharma as Gaming CEO in Xbox Shake-Up
  6. Mercy Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: Chris Pratt Faces an AI Judge in Sci-Fi Thriller
  7. Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core
  8. Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
  10. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »