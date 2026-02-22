Artificial intelligence applications are increasingly being employed to produce text, images, and even videos. AI-assisted music production is also becoming more mainstream in recent times. Google has incorporated its new AI-powered music generation model, Lyria 3, into the Gemini app. This enables users to produce new music using simple text descriptions. Whether you are a content creator looking for background music or an AI creativity enthusiast, Lyria 3 in Gemini is a new way to produce music without the need for production software.

What Is Lyria 3 and How Does It Work?

Google DeepMind introduced Lyria 3 as its new AI music generation tool, which has the ability to generate high-quality audio files based on text inputs. Unlike other models, Lyria 3 is designed to generate more coherent music with a rhythm, melody, and instruments.

According to Google's requirements, the tool has the ability to understand natural language inputs like genre, mood, tempo, and even some production styles. The tool then uses the inputs to generate original music clips based on the inputs. The tool analyses the inputs of the prompts and generates music based on the parameters of the inputs.

Lyria 3 also enables users to produce music based on photos and videos, matching the tone and atmosphere of the visuals. Each produced song also comes with the ability to generate cover art using AI, making it simpler for artists to distribute their work. According to Google DeepMind, Lyria 3 is a part of its overall strategy for multimodal AI, where text, image, audio, and video generation all coexist in one platform.

How to Use Lyria 3 in Gemini: Step-by-Step Guide

To get better results, users are advised to keep prompts clear and structured. Mentioning genre, mood, instrumentation, tempo, and context (for example, “background music for a travel vlog”) can help Lyria 3 produce more accurate compositions. Follow these steps to generate AI music:

1. Open the Gemini app or website

Sign in using your Google account. Ensure you are using the latest version of the app.

2. Select the music generation feature

Navigate to the creative tools or music generation option where Lyria 3 is integrated.

3. Enter a detailed prompt

In the prompt field, clearly describe the kind of music you want to create. Include details such as:

Genre (pop, hip-hop, classical, EDM, ambient, etc.)

Mood (energetic, calm, suspenseful, uplifting)

Instruments (piano, guitar, synth, drums, strings)

Tempo (slow, mid-tempo, fast)

Intended use (background for vlog, intro music, workout track)

For example: “Create a fast-paced electronic track with heavy bass, sharp synth leads, and a festival-style drop.”

4. Refine Your Prompt

Refine your prompt for better results If the first output does not match your expectations, adjust your description. You can add more constraints, such as:

“No vocals”

“Mild percussion”

“Build-up for 10 seconds before the drop”

5. Generate and review the track

Once your prompt is ready, tap or click the generate button. Gemini will process your request using Lyria 3 and produce an AI-generated music clip. Processing time may vary depending on complexity and server load.