CES 2026 Roundup: All the Top Announcements and Noteworthy Products Launched on Day 2

CES 2026 is being held in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), US, and is set to conclude on January 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 19:45 IST
CES 2026 Roundup: All the Top Announcements and Noteworthy Products Launched on Day 2

Photo Credit: Lenovo

CES 2026 Updates: Lenovo unveiled its new ThinkPad Rollable XD laptop.

Highlights
  • Lenovo refreshed its Legion gaming laptop lineups at CES 2026
  • CES 2026 will end on January 9 (Friday)
  • Motorola Razr Fold was unveiled on Wednesday, along with the Signature
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2026) kicked off on January 6 (Tuesday), and the annual tech trade show will run through January 9. Tech giants and OEMs from across the world have showcased their new devices and other technology-focused innovations at the event. Brands like Samsung and LG, have unveiled new devices, including smart TVs, laptops, computer monitors, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and connected home appliances. In the coming days, other tech firms are also expected to unveil their smartphones and other devices.

Here is everything you need to know about the devices, rumoured and confirmed, which were unveiled this week. Meanwhile, you can also check out the schedule for the CES 2026 press conferences here.

Motorola Unveils Two New Smartphones

Motorola unveiled its first book-style foldable smartphone at CES 2026, along with the new Motorola Signature. Dubbed the Motorola Razr Fold, the handset sports an 8.1-inch foldable display on the inside and a 6.6-inch display on the outside. It ships with support for the Moto Pen Ultra stylus and offers various on-device AI features.

moto razr fold

On the other hand, the new Motorola Signature features a contoured design, an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, and twill linen-inspired texture on the back. The smartphone maker has equipped its new handset with a quad 50-megapixel camera setup. It is also backed by a 5,200mAh battery.

Lenovo's New Laptops at CES 2026

On Wednesday, Lenovo unveiled the refreshed Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition and Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition models during the trade show. The new laptops are powered by the new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipsets. Additionally, the event also saw the debut of Lenovo's IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad 2-in-1 Series devices, which will now ship with the Intel Panther Lake CPUs or Snapdragon X2 Plus processors, depending on the variant.

legion 7a lenovo

Lenovo has also refreshed its budget and flagship gaming lineups, LOQ and Legion. The updated lineup now features the Legion 7a series, Legion 5i series, Legion 5a series, the Lenovo LOQ 15AHP11, and LOQ 15IPH11 models.

Infinix Note 60 Series Showcased With Satellite Communication

Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker, has announced that its Note 60 series, which will be launched later in 2026, will feature its latest Infinix Satellite Communication technology. The company also plans to bring satellite connectivity to its other future smartphones, too.

infinix at ces 2026 main

This will allow users to call and send messages to others even if they are in areas with weak cellular connectivity. Additionally, the tech firm also showcased its new cooling technology, which uses the Piezoelectric-Ceramic Single-Pump technology, allowing the system to maintain airflow without fans.

Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 Processors

Intel showcased its Core Ultra Series 3 processors at the CES 2026 on Tuesday. The tech giant claimed, while unveiling the new processors, that these are its first compute platform built on the firm's Intel 18A semiconductor process, which delivers improved performance, graphics, and battery life over the previous generation.

intel series 3

Named Panther Lake, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors ship with a hybrid CPU architecture, featuring performance and efficiency cores. Additionally, it is said to provide enhanced integrated graphics based on Intel's Xe architecture.

Samsung Shows Off Its Crease-Free Foldable Display

The South Korean tech giant's display manufacturing division, Samsung Display, showcased a new crease-free foldable display during CES 2026, which began on Tuesday. The new foldable display, which is said to be featured on Apple's rumoured iPhone Fold and Samsung's purported Galaxy Wide Fold, is said to feature an in-display selfie camera to offer a more immersive experience.

Asus Introduces New Zephyrus Series Laptops

On Tuesday, Asus launched its latest Zephyrus series laptops at CES 2026, along with a new ROG G1000 gaming desktop. The lineup has been updated to now include the ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G16, and ROG Zephyrus Duo.

rog zephyrus duo asus

Asus' latest ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 (GU606) laptops feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors. However, the highlight was the tech firm's new ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, which is equipped with dual screens. It is powered by the latest Intel processor and sports 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the tech firm is yet to reveal the prices for its new devices.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Series Unveiled

On Day 1 of CES 2026, the South Korean tech giant launched the new Samsung Galaxy Book 6 series, which includes the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Galaxy Book 6 Pro, and the standard Galaxy Book 6 laptops. Samsung's latest laptop lineup is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, coupled with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 and 5060 GPUs.

galaxy book 6 series samsung

The Galaxy Book 6 series run on Windows 11 Home. All three Galaxy Book 6 laptops feature Dolby Atmos audio, too. Moreover, the Galaxy Book 6 Ultra sports a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen, while packing an 80.2Wh battery.

LG's New Smart TV Lineup

Ahead of the CES 2026 event, the South Korean tech giant has unveiled its new smart TV lineup, bringing its Wallpaper lineup back. Featuring models like the LG OLED Evo W6 and W7, the smart TV series boasts thin bezels and a slim form factor. The new devices feature a 9mm thin body and 100-inch displays, while also getting an enhanced wall mount to offer an immersive experience.

lg oled tv lg

LG's OLED Evo WX lineup also introduces a new “true wireless experience” for better cable management, as all inputs are placed on the Zero Connect Box. This can be placed up to 10m away from the smart TV. Powering the lineup is LG's proprietary Alpha 9 Gen 3 chipset, allowing displays to deliver “visually lossless” 4K resolution video and audio playback wirelessly.

Apart from the Wallpaper series, LG also unveiled the new Gallery TV, which competes with Samsung's Frame. The company has positioned the device to double as a wall decor in idle mode.

Users can also set up the TV to display digital art pieces and images. It gets a Gallery mode, which utilises the panels' anti-reflective feature and minimal bezel design to deliver an improved experience. It will be offered in 55 and 65-inch display sizes.

Samsung's Pre-CES Announcements

Samsung has also announced various new products ahead of the CES 2026 trade show. First, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that it will be unveiling its new portable projector, dubbed Freestyle+. The updated model will boast the same design as its predecessor. It will also feature various AI picture optimisation tools for improved projection.

samsung micro rgb tv

Separately, the company hosted its First Look event as a precursor to the CES 2026, where it unveiled various new AI-powered home appliances, like its Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

Additionally, the event also saw the unveiling of Samsung's new 130-inch Micro RGB smart TVs. The tech giant claimed the new smart TV to be its largest Micro RGB display, which also offers reduced screen glare, next-generation HDR support, and full BT.2020 colour coverage.

New Laptops at CES 2026

Every year, new and refreshed laptops become the main attraction of the trade show. Many OEMs, including LG, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and Asus. This year is expected to be no different. LG has already announced that it will be unveiling its refreshed LG Gram laptop series at CES 2026.

The company has teased its next-generation laptops to be lighter and more durable, owing to “updated” materials. It will also feature various on-device and cloud-based AI-powered tools.

dell xps 13 9350 dell

Recent reports highlight that Dell is also planning to revive the XPS branding by showcasing new laptops under the lineup at the CES 2026. However, this information is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.

Additionally, Lenovo is also reportedly planning to showcase four Copilot+ PCs during this year's edition of CES. Said to launch as part of the thin and light category, the new laptops will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 platforms.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
