Written and directed by Avinash Prakash, Naangal is a Tamil semi-autobiographical drama film that is now available to stream on digital screens. The film revolves around a dysfunctional family wherein three brothers struggle with basic necessities due to their father's financial constraints and his narcissism. The film takes an emotional toll on the audience, as three brothers back each other after their father's violent punishments lead them to fight for survival in a terrifying home life. The film is an eye-opener and touches on a sensitive topic.

When and Where to Watch Naangal

The film is now streaming on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Naangal

The film is set against the backdrop of Ooty, where the three brothers named Karthik (12), Dhruv (8), and Gautham (8) live with their egotistic father, who lacks compassion and affection towards the kids. The film then explores the rules and regulations that kids are made to follow to live peacefully with their father. From the no-misstep rule to facing physical and emotional abuse, the kids navigate their survival while facing the traumatic parenting. The sequences of the film often go chilling and are very intense.

Cast and Crew of Naangal

G.V.S. Raju has produced the film and features Mithun, Abdul Rafe, Nithin Dinesh, and Rithik Mohan in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Prarthana Srikaanth, John Edathattil, Vignesh Raja, and more. Ved Shankar Sugavanam is the music composer, while Avinash Prakash has done the cinematography.

Reception of Naangal

The film was theatrically released on April 18th, 2025, and received a heartwarming response from the audience. It holds the IMDb rating of 8.4/10.