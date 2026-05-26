Honor has introduced the new Honor 600 series in China on Monday. The lineup includes the Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Vitality Edition and Honor 600 Super Edition. The latest Honor smartphones are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The Honor 600 Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Elite chip, while the Honor 600 Vitality Edition and Honor 600 Super Edition are equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. All three models ship with MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. They have 50-megapixel front-facing cameras. The Honor 600 Super Edition carries an 8,600mAh battery.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Vitality Edition, Honor 600 Super Edition Price

The Honor 600 Pro is priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB+256GB RAM and storage version. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions are priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 53,000) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 59,000), respectively. It is offered in Green Apple, Lucky Star, Light Feather Blue and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Honor 600 Vitality Edition costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 47,000), respectively. It is offered in Good Luck Orange, Vitality White, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Finally, the Honor 600 Super Edition is priced at CNY 3,299 for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the 12GB + 512GB version. It comes in Green Apple, Lucky Star, Light Feather Blue and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor 600 Pro Specifications

The dual SIM Honor 600 Pro runs on MagicOS 10 based on Android 16 and features a 6.57-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,264x2,728 pixels) display with a 19.48:9 aspect ratio, a 95.66 percent screen-to-body ratio and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This new handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Elite chipset under the hood, coupled with the Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor 600 Pro has a triple rear camera unit including a 200-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Honor 600 Pro include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has IP68, IP69, and IP69K rated build as well.

The Honor 600 Pro carries an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, along with up to 50W wireless fast charging. It measures 156.1x74.8x7.88mm and weighs approximately 202g.

Honor 600 Vitality Edition, Honor 600 Super Edition Specifications

The Honor 600 Vitality Edition and Honor 600 Super Edition feature the same SIM, OS and display as the Honor 600 Pro model. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with an Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Honor 600 Vitality Edition

Photo Credit: Honor

For optics, the Honor 600 Vitality Edition features a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle main camera with OIS, alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. The Honor 600 Super Edition's rear camera unit includes a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with OIS support alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera.

Both models feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the vanilla model are identical to the Honor 600 Pro model.

The Honor 600 Vitality Edition features a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Honor 600 Super Edition, on the other hand, features a large 8,600mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging.