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Poco M8s Listed on Thailand's NBTC Database Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch

The Poco M8s could make its debut as a budget-friendly variant of the Poco M8.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 April 2026 15:43 IST
Poco M8s Listed on Thailand's NBTC Database Ahead of Anticipated Global Launch

Poco M8 has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance

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Highlights
  • Poco M8s has appeared on the NBTC website
  • The listing suggests that the launch will take place soon
  • Poco M8 was launched in India in January this year
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Poco M8 was launched in India in January this year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery. Now, Poco M8s appears to be the next entrant in the Poco M series as it has surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification database. The listing confirms the exact moniker of the phone and indicates that an official launch could happen soon. It is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity. The Poco M8s is likely to sit below the Poco M8 in the market.

Poco M8s Supports 5G and 4G Connectivity 

The unannounced Poco M8s is listed on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) website with the model number Poco 26067PC09G. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks, indicating 4G and 5G connectivity.

poco m8s nbtc Poco M8s

Photo Credit: NBTC

 

As per the listing, the Poco M8s is manufactured in China and has certification number B38253-26. The entry confirms that the phone is in its finishing stages, so a release is likely to take place soon.

The Poco M8s is likely to arrive as a budget-friendly variant of the Poco M8. Currently, the lineup includes Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro models. The former was launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 18,999. It has a 6.77-inch display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

A dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 20-megapixel front-facing camera, 5,520mAh battery, and 45W wired fast charging support are the other key features of the Poco M8. It has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Poco M8 Pro was launched in global markets with a starting price of $299 (roughly Rs. 26,900). It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and appealing design
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Long-term software update promise
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Poco M8 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Poco M8 Pro 5G

Poco M8 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Poco, Poco M8s, Poco M8, Poco M8 Pro, Poco M8s 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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