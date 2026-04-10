Poco M8 was launched in India in January this year with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,520mAh battery. Now, Poco M8s appears to be the next entrant in the Poco M series as it has surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification database. The listing confirms the exact moniker of the phone and indicates that an official launch could happen soon. It is confirmed to offer 5G connectivity. The Poco M8s is likely to sit below the Poco M8 in the market.

Poco M8s Supports 5G and 4G Connectivity

The unannounced Poco M8s is listed on the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) website with the model number Poco 26067PC09G. The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE and NR networks, indicating 4G and 5G connectivity.

Photo Credit: NBTC

As per the listing, the Poco M8s is manufactured in China and has certification number B38253-26. The entry confirms that the phone is in its finishing stages, so a release is likely to take place soon.

The Poco M8s is likely to arrive as a budget-friendly variant of the Poco M8. Currently, the lineup includes Poco M8 and Poco M8 Pro models. The former was launched in India in January with a starting price of Rs. 18,999. It has a 6.77-inch display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

A dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, 20-megapixel front-facing camera, 5,520mAh battery, and 45W wired fast charging support are the other key features of the Poco M8. It has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Meanwhile, the Poco M8 Pro was launched in global markets with a starting price of $299 (roughly Rs. 26,900). It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.