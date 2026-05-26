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OKX Introduces Exchange OS to Support User-Created Crypto Trading Markets

Exchange OS is a platform designed for creating custom on-chain trading markets and financial products.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 May 2026 16:02 IST
OKX Introduces Exchange OS to Support User-Created Crypto Trading Markets

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OKX plans phased rollout of Exchange OS across prediction and on-chain trading markets

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Highlights
  • Exchange OS rollout will begin with FIFA World Cup markets
  • OKX says its platform can process 300,000 transactions per second
  • Users can create custom assets and compliance frameworks
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The US-based crypto exchange OKX has announced the launch of a platform called Exchange OS, which allows users to create their own spot perpetuals and outcomes markets and choose which assets to list on them. The platform is built on OKX's Ethereum Layer 2, X Layer, and can tap liquidity across the company's ecosystem as it uses the same infrastructure that powers OKX's crypto exchange, Star Xu, OKX's founder and CEO, said in a blog post on Tuesday. OKX has stated that Exchange OS will be rolled out in three stages, and the platform is currently in its first stage.

Platform Aims to Expand OKX Beyond Traditional Crypto Exchange Services

In the first stage, the platform will be a predictions-style market for the FIFA World Cup, and in this stage, the rollout will include partners who will build on the platform before it opens to the wider public in the third quarter of 2026. The fourth quarter of the year and beyond will include protocol improvements. OKX is one of several crypto trading platforms to expand their product offerings beyond spot and derivatives trading to capture a larger share of on-chain trading volume and liquidity.

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OKX Founder stated that the Exchange OS seeks to address what we claimed was the  “fragmented infrastructure” of crypto-based finance services. He further added that, “While blockchain enabled open asset issuance, the infrastructure for trading, settlement, margining, and liquidity remains siloed across disconnected venues and applications [...] We believe the next evolution of onchain finance is creating shared market infrastructure that allows developers and institutions to launch new trading experiences more efficiently, while maintaining flexibility around frontend design, market structure, risk controls, and compliance approaches.” 

The core aim of Exchange OS is to address the integration of on-chain functions, such as matching, margining, liquidation, settlement, and risk management, using the same infrastructure that powers the OKX crypto exchange. Xu also stated that users can create their own assets, oracle systems, revenue models, and compliance frameworks on Exchange OS. He also said, “A regulated institution can launch a fully KYC-compliant venue while a Web3-native team can operate a permissionless market on the same infrastructure stack.” OKX also confirmed that Exchange OS can operate at millisecond-level latency, capable of processing up to 300,000 transactions per second. 

Overall, the launch of this platform shows OKX's greater ambition to position itself beyond a traditional crypto exchange and work towards becoming an infrastructure for on-chain financial markets. As competition among exchanges increasingly shifts towards decentralised trading, tokenised assets, and prediction-based markets, platforms that are offering scalable shared infrastructure might hold an edge over other platforms. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Crypto Exchange, Cryptocurrency, OKX crypto exchange
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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