The sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, is finally arriving on OTT platfrom. Directed by Todd Phillips, the film delves deeper into the chilling tale of Arthur Fleck. Despite its mixed theatrical reception and underwhelming box office performance, fans awaiting its digital release have some good news. As the movie received an average reception, many people did not give it a chance to watch in the theatres. The film will be available for subscription streaming soon, offering audiences a chance to experience its narrative from home.

When and Where to Watch Joker: Folie à Deux

As per multiple reports, Joker 2 will be available for streaming on Max starting from December 13, 2024. That said, there is no official confirmation about the Indian OTT release date. However, there are multiple reports suggesting that the movie could be available on JioCinema soon. That said, there is no concrete information available on the same, so you can take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Official Trailer and Plot of Joker: Folie à Deux

The trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux offers a glimpse into the haunting continuation of Arthur Fleck's story. It explores his descent into madness and introduces Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, adding a musical twist to the otherwise dark narrative. The film presents a gritty exploration of mental illness, society's neglect and the complexities of Arthur and Harley's relationship.

Cast and Crew of Joker: Folie à Deux

Directed by Todd Phillips, the film features Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn. The supporting cast includes Zazie Beetz and Brendan Gleeson. Cinematography by Lawrence Sher and a haunting score by Hildur Guðnadóttir further enhance the film's atmosphere.

Reception of Joker: Folie à Deux

Despite high expectations, the film garnered mixed reviews. It earned $206 million globally, falling short of breaking even. While some praised its performances and cinematography, others criticized its narrative choices. It holds an IMDb rating of 5.2 / 10.