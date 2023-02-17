Technology News

Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit

Netflix launched its service in India in 2016 and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018.

By ANI | Updated: 17 February 2023 18:51 IST
Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit

Netflix is deeply committed to India with 100+ original series in the country

Highlights
  • Netflix is an online entertainment company present in 190 countries
  • The OTT Platform has over 223 million subscribers
  • etflix has been deeply committed to the local creative community

Global CEO Netflix Ted Sarandos met Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur in the national capital on Friday.

During the meeting, Thakur highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub — backed by talented Indians.

Thakur and Sarandos discussed how India's regional content is a global favourite at present and amongst the most viewed content globally, apart from being dubbed in dozens of languages.

Sarandos is amongst the founding members of Netflix; having worked for over 23 years in the organisation.

Netflix is an online entertainment company present in 190 countries around the world — entertaining over 223 million subscribers. Netflix is deeply committed to India with 100+ original series in the country.

Netflix launched its service in India in 2016 and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018.

Through an initiative called Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan, Netflix committed to produce 25 short, inspirational videos for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These videos are used by government agencies across the country on their social media, broadcasted on the Doordarshan network, and distributed to public and private schools across the country.

The first set of videos were on Women Changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of the first war of independence (1857).

Also, Netflix has been deeply committed to the local creative community and has conducted several skill development workshops and competitions

Netflix also brought a lot of regional content on the world map — GodFather (Telugu), Don (Tamil), Major (Telugu) and The Ghost (Telugu), in addition to Beast (Tamil).

 

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India
Jammu and Kashmir Government to Procure Fleet of 200 Electric Buses for Jammu and Srinagar: Officials
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 5G Unboxing and First Impressions | Better than the Redmi Note 12 Pro+?

Related Stories

Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  3. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  4. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  5. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  6. Croma TGIF Sale: Best Offers on Mobiles, Electronics, Laptops
  7. Apple Releases iOS 16.4 Beta 1 for Developers: Here's All That's New
  8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  9. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Variant With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon: Details
  2. Xiaomi 13 Global Variant, Xiaomi 13 Lite Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch at MWC 2023
  3. Netflix CEO Discusses Popularity of India's Regional Content During His Recent Visit
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Government to Procure Fleet of 200 Electric Buses for Jammu and Srinagar: Officials
  5. Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh Have Most Comprehensive EV Policies in India, Study Says
  6. Japanese CBDC’s Pilot to Go Live in April, New Forum to Register Consultations from Insiders
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Receiving Android 13-Based OxygenOS 13 Update in India: How to Download
  8. Galaxy S23 Series Gets Samsung Message Guard To Prevent Zero-Click Attacks: Report
  9. ChromeOS 110 For Chromebooks Brings Super Resolution Audio, Channel Labels and More
  10. Five Lord of the Rings Games Are Launching Within the Next 2 Years, Embracer Group Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.