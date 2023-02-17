Technology News

Varisu, Starring Thalapathy Vijay, to Premier on Prime Video on February 22

Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj in prominent roles

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 February 2023 14:25 IST
Varisu, Starring Thalapathy Vijay, to Premier on Prime Video on February 22

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon Prime Video

The Tamil action blockbuster was released in theatres last month

  • Vijay’s Varisu gets its OTT debut date
  • Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally
  • The movie is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations

Streaming platform Prime Video has set February 22 as the date for the digital premiere of Thalapathy Vijay's latest movie 'Varisu'. The online release date of the movie was announced by Prime Video and producers Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vijay said he is thrilled that audiences in over 240 countries and territories will be able to watch the film when it streams on Prime Video.

"Varisu is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas.

"And we're thrilled that even more of our fans in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video," the superstar said in a statement. Director Vamshi Paidipally said 'Varisu' is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama and romance appealing to audiences of every age group.

"'Varisu' is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama, romance, and more, appealing to audiences of every age group. Complementing the engaging storyline are the impeccable performances by a star-studded ensemble cast and catchy music that elevate the film further, making it a must-watch.

"Following an extremely successful theatrical run, we are delighted that even more viewers will now be able to enjoy Varisu, when it premieres on Prime Video from 22 February," the filmmaker said in a statement. The Tamil action blockbuster, which was released in theatres last month, also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth.

Varisu

Varisu

  • Release Date 11 January 2023
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Jayasudha, Shaam, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Ganesh Venkatraman, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, Sriman, Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, Sathish, VTV Ganesh, S. J. Suryah, Harshitha, Advaith
  • Director
    Vamshi Paidipally
  • Producer
    Dil Raju, Sirish
Windows 11 Support for Apple Silicon Mac, MacBook Models via Parallels Desktop 18 Announced: Details
Varisu, Starring Thalapathy Vijay, to Premier on Prime Video on February 22
