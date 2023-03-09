Technology News

Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players

Casper Ruud and Maria Sakkari say that being featured on the show has raised their profiles.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 9 March 2023 13:33 IST
Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players

Photo Credit: Netflix

Maria Sakkari in a still from Netflix's Break Point

Highlights
  • Ruud said the show did capture the ups and downs players face
  • Sakkari opened up about the difficulties of the mental side of the game
  • Both said being on the show raised their profiles

World number four Casper Ruud would like to see the Netflix tennis docu-series Break Point look more at on-court competition, but Maria Sakkari was glad she opened up on the show.

"I hope that next season we will get a little bit more actinon court and not maybe as much other things," said Ruud, whose run to the 2022 French Open final was featured in one episode.

Ruud said he made a conscious decision not to reveal too much of his personal life before the cameras.

But he said the show (Break Point) did capture the ups and downs players face -- including a provoking moment at the French Open when grounds crew, fearing rain, would not let him warm up before his semi-final.

"I was quite angry," he said. "They said that it was supposed to rain, it wasn't raining when we arrived on court. That was the sort of hiccup and the argument that was ongoing.

"I don't know if it was good or not but Netflix was there catching it all. I was getting more and more frustrated because they just refused us to play even though it wasn't raining.

"I'd almost forgot that happened because it was a big week for me, a big tournament. I reached my first final at a Grand Slam, and that little hiccup was not what I was thinking about, you know, when the show was going to come out.

"But it was a little bit funny also seeing back on what can happen sometimes for us. It's not always a smooth ride."

He would have liked to see more of the tension he felt facing two Scandinavian opponents, including his comeback from two sets to one down in the third round to a Finnish foe.

Greece's Sakkari, whose run to the 2022 Indian Wells WTA final was covered in one episode, was forthcoming about the difficulties of the mental side of the game and said she thought it was right to open up.

"I just felt like that if I do it, I want to do it the right way," Sakkari said. "I don't want to hide anything. I don't want to fake."

She did say the producers "have some kind of charisma or a way to just make you feel, in a good way, like we are friends so you're having a friendly chat.

"Then once you get to know them a little bit more, then you open up and you feel comfortable just talking about your emotions and how you feel on the tour.

"I just didn't feel like there was any reason for me to hide and not be transparent and honest on how I felt last year because it was very challenging.

"I'm very glad that a lot of people liked it actually, and I've been getting very good feedback."

Higher profiles

Sakkari and Ruud both said being on the show, which has been confirmed for another season, had raised their profiles.

Ruud recalled a woman at a grocery story in Florida, where he was training last month, telling him she and her husband had watched him the night before in the show.

"I haven't been, like, an overnight worldwide superstar or anything, but I guess some more people in the world have seen the show.

"It's positive for us if more people know and are interested in tennis."

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime said he thought the impact was more noticeable in the United States.

"Going to dinner or a grocery store, a lot more people are recognizing me and other players," he said. "They say, 'I just watched your episode and I loved it.'

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Break Point (2023)

Break Point (2023)

  • Release Date 13 January 2023
  • Genre Documentary, Sport
  • Cast
    Maria Sharapova, John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ons Jabeur, Matteo Berrettini, Sloane Stephens, Maria Sakkari, Taylor Fritz, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Ajla Tomljanovic, Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa
  • Producer
    James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Break Point, Netflix
Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023
Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  2. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  4. Oppo Find X6 Series May Launch Later This Month: Details
  5. Apple Is Shuffling Its International Business to Make India Its Own Region
  6. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  7. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  8. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
  9. Oppo Pad 2 Appears on Geekbench With This Chipset Ahead of Its Debut
  10. Google Unveils This New Privacy Feature for All Google One Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Curbing Crypto Wash Sales, Spiking Capital Gains Among Biden’s Budget Proposal: Report
  2. Tesla Faces Investigation After Model Y Steering Wheels Fall Off While Driving
  3. Netflix Documentary Break Point Useful Tool in Promoting Tennis, Say the Featured Players
  4. Ahead of Red Bull Showrun on March 12, Red Bull India Showcases Championship-Winning F1 Car
  5. Startup Founded by Ex-Apple Workers Raises $100 Million, Collaborates With OpenAI
  6. Oppo Find X6 Series to Debut Later This Month, New Poster Leak Suggests
  7. Spotify Rolls Out Vertical Scrolling Feed, Smart Shuffle and Redesigned Home Screen on Android and iOS
  8. Sam Bankman-Fried Criminal Trial in October May Need to Be Delayed, Lawyers Tell US Judge
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Support Page Goes Live; Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Spotify Monthly Active Users Cross 500 Million Mark, Artists Earning Over $1 Million Doubled in 5 Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.