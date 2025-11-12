Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, Night Swim is an American Supernatural horror movie that stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in the lead roles. The film revolves around a retired baseball player whose family moves into a new house, unaware of the sinister force residing within the depths of their swimming pool. What unfolds next terrifies the family, as they are bound to uncover dark secrets and fight for their survival. The film has frightening consequences and spine-chilling scenes.

When and Where to Watch Night Swim

Night Swim will begin streaming from November 19, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Night Swim

Night Swim follows the Waller family, who move into a new house where Ray (portrayed by Wyatt Russell) has retired from baseball, to undergo water therapy for recovering from multiple sclerosis. As they move in, soon Ray, along with his wife and children, starts to discover something unusual about their backyard pool. A sinister presence is experienced by the family. Soon, the family is confronted with the evil force. Now, they will have to fight for their survival and uncover some of the darkest secrets lying beneath the water.

Cast and Crew of Night Swim

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, along with Rob Blackhurst (Writer). The film features Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amelie Hoefeir, Gavin Worren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, and others. The music composer of Night Swim is Mark Korven, while the cinematography has been crafted by Charlie Sarroff.

Reception of Night Swim

Night Swim was initially released in the year 2024, where it received a fairly decent response. The IMDb rating of Night Swim is 4.7/10.