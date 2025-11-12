Technology News
English Edition

Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror

Night Swim is an American horror movie that revolves around the Waller family, who move to a new home post Ray’s retirement as a Baseball player.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2025 19:56 IST
Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror

Photo Credit: Jio Hotstar

Night Swim will begin streaming from Nov. 19th, 2025, only on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Night Swim is an American Supernatural Horror movie
  • Bryce McGuire has written and directed the film
  • Streaming begins from Nov. 19th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Advertisement

Written and directed by Bryce McGuire, Night Swim is an American Supernatural horror movie that stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon in the lead roles. The film revolves around a retired baseball player whose family moves into a new house, unaware of the sinister force residing within the depths of their swimming pool. What unfolds next terrifies the family, as they are bound to uncover dark secrets and fight for their survival. The film has frightening consequences and spine-chilling scenes.

When and Where to Watch Night Swim

Night Swim will begin streaming from November 19, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Night Swim

Night Swim follows the Waller family, who move into a new house where Ray (portrayed by Wyatt Russell) has retired from baseball, to undergo water therapy for recovering from multiple sclerosis. As they move in, soon Ray, along with his wife and children, starts to discover something unusual about their backyard pool. A sinister presence is experienced by the family. Soon, the family is confronted with the evil force. Now, they will have to fight for their survival and uncover some of the darkest secrets lying beneath the water.

Cast and Crew of Night Swim

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, along with Rob Blackhurst (Writer). The film features Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amelie Hoefeir, Gavin Worren, Jodi Long, Nancy Lenehan, and others. The music composer of Night Swim is Mark Korven, while the cinematography has been crafted by Charlie Sarroff.

Reception of Night Swim

Night Swim was initially released in the year 2024, where it received a fairly decent response. The IMDb rating of Night Swim is 4.7/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Night Swim release, American horror movie, Jio Hotsrtar, horror films, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally
Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Valve Could Announce Its 'Steam Frame' VR Headset or Half Life 3 This Week
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  6. Realme Neo 8 Could Launch With 8,000mAh Battery and More
  7. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  9. Honor 500 Series Launch Teased; May Feature Horizontal Camera Island
  10. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Search for the Truth OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Night Swim OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About This Supernatural Horror
  3. Haq OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Freakier Friday OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Thamma OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Online?
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of November 20 India Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Tipped to Launch on December 5: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leak Hints at Major RAM Upgrade: What You Need to Know
  9. Honor Magic 8 Pro Could Launch With a Smaller Battery in Europe
  10. Google Drive Gets Popular AI-Powered Podcast-Style Overviews for PDFs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »