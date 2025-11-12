Technology News
Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally

Prime Video in India started including limited advertisements during movies and TV shows last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 13:44 IST
Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon had revealed that Prime Video had 200 million ad-supported viewers in April 2024

Amazon Prime Video revealed the number of monthly ad-supported viewers globally on Tuesday (November 11). The platform introduced ads before and during content playback in select countries last year, including India, the US, and the UK. The announcement comes shortly after Netflix revealed it has 190 million monthly active viewers. Amazon offers a Prime Video Ad-Free subscription for uninterrupted streaming. Amazon stated the numbers are based on its internal data collected over previous months. 

Prime Video Hits 315 Million Monthly Ad-Supported Viewers 

At its annual UnBoxed event in Nashville, Tennessee, Amazon announced that Prime Video has over 315 million ad-supported viewers globally each month, a significant jump from last year's 200 million ad-supported viewers. The company stated that this unduplicated monthly audience spans across its Originals, licensed content, live sports, events, and free ad-supported live channels on Prime Video. 

In the US, the platform claimed to have an average monthly ad-supported reach of more than 130 million viewers. The company said that the estimate is based on Amazon's internal data collected over 12 months, starting from September 2024 to August 2025, with slight variations in some regions depending on when ad-supported content launched.

“Reaching more than 315 million average monthly ad-supported viewers globally marks a transformative milestone for Prime Video. This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands, said Jeremy Helfand, Vice President, Prime Video Advertising, about the achievement. 

Earlier this month, Amazon's rival Netflix revealed that advertisements on its platform have reached more than 190 million monthly active viewers (MAVs) globally. Advertising on Prime Video is currently live in 16 countries, including India, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, Italy, Canada and Brazil.

Starting June 17, 2025, Prime Video in India began including limited advertisements during movies and TV shows. Prime members can upgrade to an ad-free option by paying an additional fee of Rs. 699 per year or Rs. 129 per month to get uninterrupted viewing.

Meanwhile, the standard Amazon Prime subscription in India is priced at Rs. 1,499 for a year. It costs Rs. 299 for one month, and Rs. 599 for three months. 

Nithya P Nair
