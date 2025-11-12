OnePlus 15 is scheduled to be launched in India and the global markets on November 13. Ahead of its anticipated debut, its pricing has reportedly been leaked. A listing of the upcoming handset is claimed to have been spotted on an e-commerce platform, which sheds light on the OnePlus 15 price in India, its storage variants, and colourways. It is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, becoming the first handset in the country to get this processor.

OnePlus 15 Price in India Leaked

Beebom spotted a listing for the OnePlus 15 on the Reliance Digital website. It shows the handset in a 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant, priced at Rs. 72,999 in India. The OnePlus 15 was listed in an Ultra Violet colour option.

Alleged listing of the OnePlus 15 on Reliance Digital

Photo Credit: X/ Beebom

Although the page has since been taken down, several listings of the upcoming flagship on the Reliance Digital website still show up on Google. The 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage variant of the OnePlus 15, in an Infinite Black colourway, may allegedly be priced at Rs. 79,999.

If this pricing turns out to be accurate, it would make the OnePlus 15 the company's most expensive non-foldable smartphone to date. For context, the OnePlus 13 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 512GB configuration costs Rs. 76,999.

However, the company could announce launch offers to help reduce the price of the smartphone.

This pricing makes the OnePlus 15 more expensive than some of its competitors. Gadgets 360 recently learnt from sources that the upcoming iQOO 15, which will be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, is expected to be around Rs. 60,000, with launch offers, significantly undercutting the OnePlus flagship.

The original price of the flagship iQOO handset, meanwhile, could be above the Rs. 60,000 mark.

The official pricing of the OnePlus 15, however, currently remains under wraps. The handset will be launched in India and the global markets tomorrow (November 13).