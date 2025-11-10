Technology News
Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Real Kashmir Football Club tells the true story of grit, teamwork, and transformation.

Updated: 10 November 2025 22:11 IST
Real Kashmir Football Club OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Watch Real Kashmir FC’s true inspiring journey in Sony LIV’s original series

  • Based on the real-life journey of Real Kashmir FC
  • Starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul
  • Directed by Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar
Real Kashmir Football Club is a drama based on Indian sports, inspired by a true story of football. It is about the setup of the first professional football club from the valley of Kashmir to enter the Indian national football scenario. This story highlights the modest journey of the club from 2016 to becoming a sensation now. It showcases the social media and infrastructural barriers in Kashmir, which shows an incredible and powerful journey with unity, hope and consistency through football.

When and Where to Watch

Viewers can see it with a paid subscription to Sony LIV from December 9, 2025, as it is going to be launched.

Trailer and Plot

The teaser of the Real Kashmir Football Club provides a glimpse into the emotionally spirited intention for the country to play football with passion and fraternity. There are two focused and ambitious men who build a team and train the players. It is the first professional club of Kashmir playing football. Both of them train and guide the members who are untrained but have passion. After learning, they compete on the national level. This shows that football is more than a sport. This is a symbol of adaptability, growing after a failure and not losing hope.

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Manav Kaul, Abhishnt Rana, Muazzam Bhat, Priya Chauhan, Anmol Thakeriadhillon, Shaheem Bhat, Afnan Fazli, and more. The directors of the series are Mahesh Mathai and Rajesh Mapuskar under the production of Jaya Entertainment and Oshun Entertainment.

Reception

The teaser of this series has received many positive reviews for its emotional storytelling and the showcase of the state in the football culture. It has no IMDB ratings on any platform as this series is yet to be launched for the first time.

 

