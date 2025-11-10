Finding a reliable laptop under Rs. 50,000 in India can be challenging, especially when you want the right mix of performance, design, and durability. With more students, professionals, and remote workers relying on their laptops for study, productivity, and entertainment, brands have started offering feature-packed machines in this price segment. These laptops deliver capable performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, office work, video calls, and light creative projects without stretching your budget.

The current lineup of laptops under Rs. 50,000 includes a balanced mix of Intel and AMD-powered options, each offering efficient processors, fast SSD storage, and sharp displays suited for both work and leisure. Whether you prioritise portability, display quality, or overall value, there is something here for every kind of user.

In this feature, we have rounded up five of the best choices in this category, including Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8), Acer Aspire Lite (Core i3 13th Gen), Asus Vivobook Go 14, Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i5 13th Gen), and Moto Book 60, each standing out for its balance of performance and affordability.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8) is a solid choice for students and office users looking for dependable performance on a budget. It is available in India for around Rs. 42,490 via Flipkart for the Ryzen 5 variant. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with an anti-glare coating, making it suitable for long working hours.

Powering the device is the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with six cores and twelve threads, paired with integrated Radeon graphics. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick app loading. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Lenovo's AI Engine optimisation for performance efficiency.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS anti-glare display

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics

Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup with rapid charge support

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Ports: USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, headphone/mic combo jack

Acer Aspire Lite (Core i3 13th Gen)

The Acer Aspire Lite is priced around Rs. 34,990 in India. It offers a sleek, minimal design and strong performance for everyday use. The laptop is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-1305U processor, making it suitable for web browsing, office work, streaming, and light editing.

The device sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and a comfortable keyboard layout. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, ensuring smooth operations and quick boot times. With Windows 11 pre-installed, the Aspire Lite offers a good balance between value and functionality.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 60Hz display

Processor: Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Battery: Up to 9 hours of backup

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Ports: 2x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack

Asus Vivobook Go 14

The Asus Vivobook Go 14, costing around Rs. 30,990, is one of the most portable laptops in its class. It is said to be designed for students and professionals who prioritise mobility without sacrificing performance. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with slim bezels, offering a compact and modern design.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 7520U processors, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with a sturdy hinge, precision touchpad, and backlit keyboard on select variants. Weighing around 1.38kg, it is a good choice for on-the-go users.

Key Specifications

Display: 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080) display

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U/ Ryzen 5 7520U

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Ports: 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, audio jack

Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i5 13th Gen)

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes at Rs. 49,949. It features Intel's 13th Gen Core i5 processor, offering excellent speed and responsiveness for multitasking, productivity, and even light creative work. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD WVA IPS display that produces crisp visuals and wide viewing angles.

It includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it efficient for demanding workflows. The Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Dell's ComfortView software to reduce blue light emission. It packs a 41Wh cell and supports a 65W AC adapter.

Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) WVA IPS display

Processor: Intel Core i5 (13th Gen)

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Ports: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, headphone jack, SD card slot

Moto Book 60

The Moto Book 60 is currently priced at Rs. 49,999 in India, with promotional offers. It combines a premium design with high-end specifications while maintaining a reasonable price tag. The laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K (1800×2880 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth performance.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Moto Book 60 includes a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has a durable metal chassis with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Key Specifications

Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H

RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Webcam: 1080p with privacy shutter and IR camera

Battery: 60Wh with 65W fast charging

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Ports: 2x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, microSD slot, 3.5mm jack

