Whether you prioritise portability, display quality, or overall value, there is something here for every kind of user.
Finding a reliable laptop under Rs. 50,000 in India can be challenging, especially when you want the right mix of performance, design, and durability. With more students, professionals, and remote workers relying on their laptops for study, productivity, and entertainment, brands have started offering feature-packed machines in this price segment. These laptops deliver capable performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, office work, video calls, and light creative projects without stretching your budget.
The current lineup of laptops under Rs. 50,000 includes a balanced mix of Intel and AMD-powered options, each offering efficient processors, fast SSD storage, and sharp displays suited for both work and leisure. Whether you prioritise portability, display quality, or overall value, there is something here for every kind of user.
In this feature, we have rounded up five of the best choices in this category, including Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8), Acer Aspire Lite (Core i3 13th Gen), Asus Vivobook Go 14, Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i5 13th Gen), and Moto Book 60, each standing out for its balance of performance and affordability.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8) is a solid choice for students and office users looking for dependable performance on a budget. It is available in India for around Rs. 42,490 via Flipkart for the Ryzen 5 variant. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with an anti-glare coating, making it suitable for long working hours.
Powering the device is the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with six cores and twelve threads, paired with integrated Radeon graphics. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick app loading. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Lenovo's AI Engine optimisation for performance efficiency.
The Acer Aspire Lite is priced around Rs. 34,990 in India. It offers a sleek, minimal design and strong performance for everyday use. The laptop is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-1305U processor, making it suitable for web browsing, office work, streaming, and light editing.
The device sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and a comfortable keyboard layout. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, ensuring smooth operations and quick boot times. With Windows 11 pre-installed, the Aspire Lite offers a good balance between value and functionality.
The Asus Vivobook Go 14, costing around Rs. 30,990, is one of the most portable laptops in its class. It is said to be designed for students and professionals who prioritise mobility without sacrificing performance. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with slim bezels, offering a compact and modern design.
It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 7520U processors, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with a sturdy hinge, precision touchpad, and backlit keyboard on select variants. Weighing around 1.38kg, it is a good choice for on-the-go users.
The Dell Inspiron 15 comes at Rs. 49,949. It features Intel's 13th Gen Core i5 processor, offering excellent speed and responsiveness for multitasking, productivity, and even light creative work. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD WVA IPS display that produces crisp visuals and wide viewing angles.
It includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it efficient for demanding workflows. The Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Dell's ComfortView software to reduce blue light emission. It packs a 41Wh cell and supports a 65W AC adapter.
The Moto Book 60 is currently priced at Rs. 49,999 in India, with promotional offers. It combines a premium design with high-end specifications while maintaining a reasonable price tag. The laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K (1800×2880 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth performance.
Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Moto Book 60 includes a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has a durable metal chassis with MIL-STD-810H certification.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement