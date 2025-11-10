Technology News
Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000 in India: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Acer Aspire Lite, Moto Book 60 and More

Whether you prioritise portability, display quality, or overall value, there is something here for every kind of user.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 November 2025 19:35 IST
Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000 in India: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Acer Aspire Lite, Moto Book 60 and More

Best Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 in India: Moto Book 60 (pictured) is currently available at Rs. 49,999

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire Lite packs Intel 13th Gen power in a sleek lightweight body
  • Dell Inspiron 15 brings 13th Gen i5 performance under Rs 50,000
  • Moto Book 60 stands out with 2.8K OLED display and premium build
Finding a reliable laptop under Rs. 50,000 in India can be challenging, especially when you want the right mix of performance, design, and durability. With more students, professionals, and remote workers relying on their laptops for study, productivity, and entertainment, brands have started offering feature-packed machines in this price segment. These laptops deliver capable performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, office work, video calls, and light creative projects without stretching your budget.

The current lineup of laptops under Rs. 50,000 includes a balanced mix of Intel and AMD-powered options, each offering efficient processors, fast SSD storage, and sharp displays suited for both work and leisure. Whether you prioritise portability, display quality, or overall value, there is something here for every kind of user.

In this feature, we have rounded up five of the best choices in this category, including Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8), Acer Aspire Lite (Core i3 13th Gen), Asus Vivobook Go 14, Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i5 13th Gen), and Moto Book 60, each standing out for its balance of performance and affordability.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8)

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15ABR8) is a solid choice for students and office users looking for dependable performance on a budget. It is available in India for around Rs. 42,490 via Flipkart for the Ryzen 5 variant. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS display with an anti-glare coating, making it suitable for long working hours.

Powering the device is the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with six cores and twelve threads, paired with integrated Radeon graphics. It comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and quick app loading. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Lenovo's AI Engine optimisation for performance efficiency.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS anti-glare display
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup with rapid charge support
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, headphone/mic combo jack

Acer Aspire Lite (Core i3 13th Gen)

The Acer Aspire Lite is priced around Rs. 34,990 in India. It offers a sleek, minimal design and strong performance for everyday use. The laptop is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-1305U processor, making it suitable for web browsing, office work, streaming, and light editing.acer aspire lite acer inline acer aspire lite

The device sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and a comfortable keyboard layout. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, ensuring smooth operations and quick boot times. With Windows 11 pre-installed, the Aspire Lite offers a good balance between value and functionality.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 60Hz display
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen)
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Battery: Up to 9 hours of backup
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: 2x USB Type-A, 1x USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack

Asus Vivobook Go 14

The Asus Vivobook Go 14, costing around Rs. 30,990, is one of the most portable laptops in its class. It is said to be designed for students and professionals who prioritise mobility without sacrificing performance. The laptop features a 14-inch full-HD display with slim bezels, offering a compact and modern design.asus vivobook go 14 asus inline asus vivobook go 14

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U or Ryzen 5 7520U processors, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and is equipped with a sturdy hinge, precision touchpad, and backlit keyboard on select variants. Weighing around 1.38kg, it is a good choice for on-the-go users.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch full-HD (1920×1080) display
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U/ Ryzen 5 7520U
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
  • Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: 1x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, HDMI, audio jack

Dell Inspiron 15 (Core i5 13th Gen)

The Dell Inspiron 15 comes at Rs. 49,949. It features Intel's 13th Gen Core i5 processor, offering excellent speed and responsiveness for multitasking, productivity, and even light creative work. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD WVA IPS display that produces crisp visuals and wide viewing angles.dell inspiron 50 dell inline dell inspiron

It includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it efficient for demanding workflows. The Inspiron 15 runs on Windows 11 Home and includes Dell's ComfortView software to reduce blue light emission. It packs a 41Wh cell and supports a 65W AC adapter.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) WVA IPS display
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (13th Gen)
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Battery: Up to 8 hours of backup
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, headphone jack, SD card slot

Moto Book 60

The Moto Book 60 is currently priced at Rs. 49,999 in India, with promotional offers. It combines a premium design with high-end specifications while maintaining a reasonable price tag. The laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K (1800×2880 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth performance.moto book 60 gadgets 360 inline moto book 60

Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core 5 210H processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Moto Book 60 includes a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and an IR sensor for Windows Hello face recognition. It runs on Windows 11 Home and has a durable metal chassis with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness
  • Processor: Intel Core 5 210H
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Webcam: 1080p with privacy shutter and IR camera
  • Battery: 60Wh with 65W fast charging
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Ports: 2x USB Type-A, 2x USB Type-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, microSD slot, 3.5mm jack
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Laptops in India, Best laptops under Rs 50000, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Acer Aspire Lite, Asus Vivobook Go 14, Dell Inspiron 15, Moto Book 60
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Care+ Service Expanded to Include Extended Warranty Plans for Home Appliances

Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000 in India: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Acer Aspire Lite, Moto Book 60 and More
