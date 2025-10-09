Technology News
Nobody 2 Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Bob Odenkirk’s Action Sequel

Nobody 2 is a direct sequel to the hit action film Nobody, with a comeback of Hutch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 October 2025 21:08 IST
Nobody 2 Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know About Bob Odenkirk's Action Sequel

Photo Credit: Prime video

Nobody 2 starring Bob Odenkirk returns in 2025 with thrilling action, emotion, and a deadly new threat

  • Nobody 2 continues the story of Hutch Mansell, who has a deadly past
  • The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide in 2025
  • Directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by Derek Kolstad
Nobody 2 is a sequel to Nobody, which shows the story of Hutch Mansell, who is an unassuming man with a disturbing and dangerous past. After all that business of having to prove he's not some average suburban dad, Hutch is back for more emphatic car chasing and retaliatory lunging in a deep well of murderous high-energy action, dark humour and emotional weight. There are thrilling stunts and deep secrets to be revealed, as the gripping new mission of Hutch takes the viewers beyond expectations.

When and Where to Watch

Nobody 2 has been released on OTT Prime Video since the first week of October. The viewers can enjoy the movie if they have a subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer offers you a glimpse of Hutch Mansell's comeback to the quiet life, till the past hits him again. The twists come when the sinister criminal organisation threatens Hutch's family, and he is forced to move into the same world again, which is full of violence and venge. This life leads him to shocking connections, and also tests his lookout on reality. It is full of guns and action, and the story gives unending and action-packed scenes with heartfelt emotions.

Cast and Crew

Nobody 2 involves Bob Odenkirk, Christopher Lyod, Connie Nielsen, and RZA. There are many new faces in this part. It has been produced by 87 North Productions. The director of the movie is Ilya Naishuller, and it has been penned down by Derek Kolstad.

Reception

There is a lot of buzz about Nobody 2 over social media, as Nobody was already so well-received by the audience and critics. The IMDb rating for Nobody 2 is 6.3 out of 10.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
