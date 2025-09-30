Madharaasi is a Tamil-language thriller movie that has been written and directed by A.R. Murugadoss. This movie revolves around Raghu, a man with a troubled past, who is hired by Prem, an NIA officer, who is reportedly injured while trying to stop a north indian arms syndicate from smuggling them to Tamil Nadu. Now, Raghu has to undertake this high-risk mission and infiltrate the syndicate. The movie is highly intense and packed with action sequences that are worth watching.

When and Where to Watch Madharaasi

This movie will land on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2025, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madharaasi

This Tamil thriller revolves around Raghu, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan, who has a troubled past and is dealing with stress post-breakup with his girlfriend. Prem, an NIA officer who has been injured during a mission to expose a North Indian arms syndicate, supplying illegally to Tamil Nadu, finds Raghu a perfect fit to take on this high-risk mission. As he accepts the proposal, he commences to infiltrate the gang. What he exposes is truly shocking. This is certainly an action-packed drama movie.

Cast and Crew of Madharaasi

This A.R. Murugadoss Tamil thriller is a multi-starrer that features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, along with Vidyut Jamwal, Mohanlal, Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, and more. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer of Madharasi, while the cinematography has been done by Sudeep Elamon.

Reception of Madharaasi

Madharasi hit the box office on September 5, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.9/10.