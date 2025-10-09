Technology News
Raj Tarun’s Chiranjeeva Premieres on Aha Video This November

Chiranjeeva is a Telugu action-fantasy film featuring Raj Tarun as Shiva, a man with the unique power to sense people’s life spans.

Updated: 9 October 2025 22:54 IST
Raj Tarun’s Chiranjeeva Premieres on Aha Video This November

Photo Credit: Aha

Watch Chiranjeeva starring Raj Tarun on Aha Video from Nov 7, 2025 — a mythic tale of fate and power

  • Chiranjeeva, starring Raj Tarun, blends mythology, fantasy
  • The movie premieres exclusively on Aha Video on November 7, 2025
  • Directed by Abhinaya Krishna, the film delivers a gripping tale
Chiranjeeva is a movie that mixes heart, fantasy and myth. A village mechanic, played by Raj Tarun as Shiva, who is endowed with a divine power to feel the life measurements of those around him, forms the core story. Shiva's life, as an ambulance driver, takes a sharp U-turn when his shanty is attacked and he becomes the victim of the ones he is trying to save. With adrenaline-pumping action, plot twists and moving scenes packed into it, Chiranjeeva is going to be one thrilling and thought-provoking onscreen ride.

When and Where to Watch

The film is scheduled to stream on Aha Video from November 07, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer features Shiva, a happy-go-lucky young man who attains an uncanny ability to predict when anyone will die. Applying his granted strength for the greater good at first, Shiva is quick to learn that gifted power like this has ramifications. However, things take an ugly turn when a wrestler, Sathu Pailwan and his ‘criminal' gang wreak havoc in the lives of Appu and his family after years. To save the ones he loves, Shiva sacrifices his fears and rises beyond human limitations. A feisty action-entertainer with lots of fun and emotional elements to keep you engaged throughout.

Cast and Crew

The film features Raj Tarun in the lead role with Kushitha Kallapu playing a crucial supporting character. Directed and Written by Abhinaya Krishna (Adire Abhi).

Reception

Early reports of Chiranjeeva are good, as viewers liked the mythological concept and Raj Tarun's new avatar. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 7.5/1,0 and critics are praising the emotional storytelling, mixed with action and drama.

 

Further reading: Telugu action-fantasy, OTT, AHA
